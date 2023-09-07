What began as an annual event, inspired by the REVOLT Music Conference, has transformed into a huge moment for Black people to come together through culture and community in the world of hip hop. Pack your bags and get ready for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD. The reimagined three-day extravaganza not only provides fans access to major artists, entertainment executives, and industry leaders; it is also a way to empower and celebrate the evolution of hip hop and what it has done for society. REVOLT WORLD will be held Sept. 22-24 in Atlanta, GA and will be one of the biggest and dopest experiences as attendees are submerged in Black culture.

As the world continues to celebrate 50 years of hip hop, REVOLT WORLD will be providing live performances, panel discussions, live tapings of REVOLT shows, a wellness center, and more. This will be a time full of entertainment and education with attendees gaining insight from a holistic point of view, too. REVOLT WORLD will also be a hub for emerging leaders to connect with the best of the best and build their networks in various industries. The REVOLT Summit was a great way for people to connect, engage, and honor cultural milestones over the past several years. Following that success, REVOLT WORLD will bring you a new and improved event with exciting activations that will leave you wanting more.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming festivities and why you don’t want to miss out!

1. Where is REVOLT WORLD?

This event will be held at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, GA. Providing an outdoor stage and five soundstages with approximately 47 acres of fenced property in Metro Atlanta, there will be plenty of room for attendees to see and enjoy everything that REVOLT WORLD has to offer. Pangaea Studios is known to be one of the few large-scale production facilities in a major city and has worked with companies such as HBO, Disney, Marvel Studios, and more.

2. Bigger and Better: Who all is going to be there??

While REVOLT Summit averaged 5,000 people per day, REVOLT WORLD will be attracting 10,000 each day. With additional time and activations, more people will be exposed to great resources and amazing moments while fully taking in the experience. You never know who you might meet while attending. It could be a newfound friend or your next business partner by your side making the best memories during the weekend. So, spread the word and bring whoever you like. We have the room!

3. The Performance Lineup Is Lit

The talent lineup at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD is massive and features Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Larry June, and Uncle Waffles, just to name a few. Not only will there be musical performances by some of the hottest artists in the game right now, but people will be able to attend panel discussions, see live tapings of their favorite REVOLT shows, masterclasses, and so much more. Whether you hear your favorite song on the main stage or get a front-row seat to a conversation with an entertainment mogul, your access will be incredible during the epic weekend.

4. Poppin’ Panels

Each day, REVOLT WORLD will be jam-packed with panel discussions to educate and encourage potential future leaders. Topics will range from music to entrepreneurship, culture, and more. Are you into fashion? You can check out the “How Hip Hop Rewrote The Rules of High Fashion” panel and listen to the point of views of Sowmya Krishnamurthy, Dapper Dan, Jim Jones, and Groovey Lew. Or, maybe you’re into gaming? At “The Business of Gaming” panel, you’ll be able to pick the brains of none other than DJ Hed, Tee Grizzley, Young M.A and Ms. Basketball. There’s also a panel where REVOLT will highlight the rise of women in sports. Check out “She Got Game” with Jemele Hill, Flau’jae Johnson, Ashley Nicole Moss, and Brehanna Daniels. Whatever your vibe is, REVOLT WORLD has got you covered with all of the above and beyond.

5. REVOLT’s Going LIVE!

As mentioned, attendees will be able to see multiple REVOLT shows that the world has grown to love filmed live. REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels will have a fireside chat with trap music pioneer Young Jeezy for “The Blackprint.” You will also be able to view Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal’s “Assets Over Liabilities” in real time with special guest Lauren London. Let’s not forget “Black Girl Stuff,” where hosts Britt Hall, Tori Brixx, Brii Renee, and resident correspondent Kennedy Rue will get personal about modern Black love with special guests Joey Bada$$ and Tyler Lepley. Additionally, fans can watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” “The Jason Lee Show,” “Big Facts” and more in person as they discuss trending topics, upcoming projects, and possibly the latest tea.

6. The Podcast Pitch Competition

REVOLT is on a mission to reshape the narrative of the Black community by amplifying compelling storytelling through strong voices across various categories. The REVOLT Podcast Network’s goal is to provide audio programming that is anchored in hip hop and powered by creators. There are over 35 podcasts including “The Success Playbook” hosted by Chanelle Reynolds, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” hosted by Mara S. Campo, and “The Hustler’s Corner” hosted by DJ Sbu. If you are a creator and would like to be a part of the community, REVOLT WORLD can help with that via its Podcast Pitch Competition. If you think you have what it takes and your idea makes it to the final round, you will get the chance to win a one-year marketing, monetization, and distribution deal with the network. Learn more about the rules for entry and how you can make that idea of yours a reality here.

7. Let’s Network!!

If you are looking to make a career change or simply want to upgrade your professional network, REVOLT WORLD will be having career fairs and meetups with potential employers and/or mentors. Attendees will be able to connect and learn more through the brand-new REVOLT WORLD app, where you can tap in wherever you are at the event with just the click of a button.

8. Masterclasses: Teach Me How To…

Visionaries who are making their way in entertainment will conduct masterclasses and teach attendees how to execute their craft. One of those talented folks will be Charity Croff. He is a well-known artist, producer, and writer who will lead a content creation tutorial. Another person to learn from is Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Derrick Milano. The renowned creative will teach attendees how to produce their very own hit record. Hearing it straight from the best is an unforgettable opportunity. Be sure to drop by and take notes on how to get to the next level.

9. Executive Chats: It’s Only UP From Here!!

When it comes to climbing that corporate ladder, it’s better to get advice from those who have achieved success in their respective fields. Imagine learning the tricks of the trade in corporate America from the ones who broke glass ceilings. At REVOLT WORLD, you will get to engage in TED Talk-style conversations with executives in different industries. Have a chat with Josh “J1” Radford, who is the director of hip hop at Pandora and program director at SiriusXM. Ask Rob Duhart, who is the vice president, deputy CISO for Walmart, some questions as well. You can even hear from our very own and connect with Naydea Davis, who is the Sr. director of branded content and production management for REVOLT. Want to build your resume and learn how to better your interviewing skills? We have an executive chat for that, too. When it comes to business, it is best to have all the right resources that will support you and your goals. So, taking advantage of these conversations is a must for anyone’s career dreams.

10. The Gaming House: Single Or Multiplayer?

Fellow gamers, REVOLT WORLD wants you to feel welcomed, as gaming has been a part of the Black community for decades. Presented by Mountain Dew, the Gaming House will be a central hub for live tournaments and cosplay competitions. There will also be panels on how to make a profit in the industry. This is where gamers are able to show off their skills, network with other like-minded individuals and more.

11. Wellness Zone: Breathe, Stretch, And Let It Go

Health and wellness has become a priority for many, especially in the Black community. Navigating life can be stressful and it is important to create safe spaces where people feel seen and heard. In partnership with the Black-owned app True Voice, REVOLT WORLD is curating a dedicated space for wellness-inclusive practices such as sound baths, guided meditation, an affirmation mirror, and more. You can even learn about bridging the gap between mental health and hip hop through a panel with Royce Da 5’9”, G Herbo, Styles P, Fivio Foreign, and Antonio Brown. Health is wealth.

12. The Culture Studio: Let’s Get Creative

For the influencers and content creators, we have a space designed just for you. The Culture Studio is the place to be to learn the best tips and practices for creating fresh content for social media platforms. Whatever your niche is, you can use it to tell your story. Engage with your followers in a new way through what the Culture Studio has to offer. This space will host masterclasses, production workshops, live podcast shows, and be the hub for REVOLT’s first-ever Podcast Pitch Competition.

13. McDonald’s Shoot Your Shot

Shoot Your Shot is a new avenue to get a moment in the spotlight if you’re a dancer, musician, comedian, or creative in general. Also, take advantage of an actual casting call for a McDonald’s-sponsored Black creator project. You can use those creative juices to lean into the pillar of “Expression” and develop a dream project for one of the most talented people. It’s a chance to make your mark across REVOLT and beyond.

14. The Hip Hop 50 Celebration

The entire weekend is going to be a celebration of hip hop and its impact on the world. From the year 1973, we have seen the genre grow from city to city, and now the global influence it has is unmatched. REVOLT WORLD will honor hip hop and commemorate its evolution over the years — including how it has affected every industry from sports to fashion and media — as well as toast to the new heights hip hop will move the culture toward.

15. REVOLT’s 10th Anniversary: Go Shawty, It’s Ya Birthday!!

Another historic year is in the books. Oct. 21 is REVOLT’s 10th birthday and you are invited to celebrate a bit early at REVOLT WORLD! On Friday night, come hang with us at the headline performance by Moneybagg Yo, party alongside N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s live “Drink Champs” conversation as they chop it up with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, and much more.