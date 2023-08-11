50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways

50 Years of Hip Hop & High Fashion: The Evolution from Streetwear to Runways
50 Years of Hip Hop & High Fashion: The Evolution from Streetwear to Runways

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  08.11.2023

Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Unravel the journey from baggy clothes and graffiti inspirations of the early days to the glamorous red carpet appearances of today’s hip hop stars.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch
Fashion
Sean "Diddy" Combs

