Cam’ron has praised Nas for giving him a chance to perform at his “Hip Hop 50 Live” concert at New York City’s Yankee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11. The star-studded show also featured performances from Run-DMC, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Ice Cube, Common, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, Eve, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, T.I., Wiz Khalifa, and Nas himself, just to name a few.

In a video posted on Instagram yesterday (Aug. 29), Cam’ron showed his appreciation to the Queensbridge rapper for putting their past feud aside to include him on the lineup to celebrate hip hop’s 50th birthday. “I wanna give a quick shoutout to that n**ga Nas real quick,” the Dipset rapper said. “Queensbridge, Nas, yes, Escobar. A lot of people may not know, or if you do know, that was his event, him and his company’s event, Mass Appeal, at Yankee Stadium the other day.”

“For them to invite me and make me a part of the hip hop 50 s**t that they put together, knowing the history we had in the past, that was really big of him to respect what I got going on as my contribution to hip hop the last 25 years I’ve been doing it,” he added. “The past we had, whether it was beef or not beef or just music, whatever it is, I appreciate the invite from probably the greatest lyricist in our time, in our era. So I just wanna say I’m thankful for that, thank you Mass Appeal.”

The Harlem native continued, “‘Cause Yankee Stadium is nothing to be frowned upon. I did Madison Square Garden 10, 11, 12 times, the Apollo millions of times, Beacon Theatre, whatever venue you wanna name in New York, I’ve been there. But I had never performed at Yankee Stadium, and it was a surreal experience. So I just wanna say shoutout to Mass Appeal, shoutout to Nas. Thank you for looking past all the s**t we went through in the past. Shoutout to Jungle, all them n**gas at QB for respecting the artform for one of the best lyricists of our generation, and that’s Escobar. Salute to you, bruh.”