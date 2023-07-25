Cam’ron is known for consistently wearing pink throughout his whole career and now he has a hilarious message for the haters who call him gay for that.

During a recent episode of his “It Is What It Is” podcast with co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure Wilson and special guest Paul Pierce, the Dipset rapper brought up the negative comments he has received about his sexuality for wearing pink. “This [is] all jokes aside, this [is] word to everything I love,” he began in a short clip shared to his Instagram account. “Being celebrities and being in the public eye, if you wasn’t nobody, nobody would give a f**k. You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’?”

Cam’ron continued, “Bring your mother around, n**ga. See if she gives a f**k, n**ga. See if your mom gives a whole f**k, n**ga. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f**k her in the pink mink, n**ga. The f**k is you talking ’bout, n**ga?”