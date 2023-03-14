At the turn of the century, Harlem rapper Cam’ron kept busy as he showed off his various talents from music to acting. After releasing solo albums like Confessions of Fire and Come Home with Me, he made his big-screen debut in Paid in Full, a cult classic also featuring Wood Harris and 8 Mile‘s Mekhi Phifer. In April 2006, he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Killa Season, a semi-autobiographical crime drama that also took inspiration from the story of high school basketball phenomenon Karlton Hines. He released an album of the same name a month later.

Over a decade after his directorial debut, many have been clamoring for a sequel to Killa Season. It looks like they may soon get their wish. TheHipHopWolf shared the details on Instagram yesterday (March 13). When a fan posted a clip from the flick on their IG Stories saying, “We still waiting on part 2,” the Dipset frontman reposted the Story and made an announcement that he was going to give the people what they want. “Fine, I’ll do it,” the “Oh Boy” rapper wrote, per Vibe. “KS2 this Christmas. You’re welcome!!!”

It’s certainly promising news, and it would be a welcome return to film for Cam’ron. His last movie appearance was in 2018’s Honor Up, written and directed by Damon Dash and produced by Kanye West. A Killa Season 2 movie presents a perfect opportunity for the “Hey Ma” MC to flex his non-musical creative muscles once again.

This isn’t the first time Cam has mentioned Killa Season 2, though when he’s mentioned it in past years, it’s been in reference to a hypothetical continuation of the Killa Season album, rather than the movie. He’s similarly floated the possibility of releasing mixtapes including The Program 2, a sequel to his 2017 project The Program, and Camdemic, purportedly recorded during COVID lockdowns.