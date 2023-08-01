Cam’ron is making it clear that when it comes to the rap game, he can still “do this s**t in my sleep.”
On Monday (July 31), the Diplomats member took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of him freestyling in his hometown of Harlem. “Let’s face this, I’m tasteless/ Let me tell you about my day, nothing crazy, just the basics/ I go to a b**ch job, tell her to leave, come with me/ She said, ‘Why Cam?’/ I said, ‘Honey, you just a waitress’/ Outside this restaurant, I got a two-seater spaceship/ 200 though, five hours, me in six different places,” he rapped in the clip.
He continued, “If I don’t go personally, I send my cars to the cookout/ Ms. Barbara, 80 years old on the stoop, still my lookout/ Her son Ronny my shooter, call him, ya lights get put out/ My n**gas get booked, I go to bookings and from bookings, we book out.”
In the caption of his post, Cam’ron wrote, “Football season [is] coming soon, so I’m [about] to be a full-time analyst, but don’t ever forget!! I do this s**t in my sleep. But these projects, Grant Projects, Harlem, and projects and urban hoods around the world, this [is] who I’m reporting sports for. A voice — they understand n**gas.”
Cam’ron is the co-host of “It Is What It Is” alongside fellow rapper Ma$e and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. The sports talk show has been gaining a lot of success since the launch at the beginning of 2023. Guest appearances on the series included Stephen A. Smith, Paul Pierce, Ice Cube, and more.
As previously reported by REVOLT, in January of this year, Ma$e was honored with his own day in Harlem during a proclamation ceremony in front of the Apollo Theater. “I wanna thank all of you for coming out here today. But most of all, I want to say this, because this really matters in our community — that a win only feels great when you win with family. And today, I have my whole family here, my wife of 22 years,” the “I Really Like It” rapper said in his speech.
He continued, “And a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists, DKING, and Chi Chi, and Just Listen and everybody from the Rich Fish family. Thank you, and Harlem, thank you for making me great. Blessings. And most of all, my pastor is here. This is the guy that prayed for me and I left hip hop. So y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me.”
