Cam’ron is making it clear that when it comes to the rap game, he can still “do this s**t in my sleep.”

On Monday (July 31), the Diplomats member took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of him freestyling in his hometown of Harlem. “Let’s face this, I’m tasteless/ Let me tell you about my day, nothing crazy, just the basics/ I go to a b**ch job, tell her to leave, come with me/ She said, ‘Why Cam?’/ I said, ‘Honey, you just a waitress’/ Outside this restaurant, I got a two-seater spaceship/ 200 though, five hours, me in six different places,” he rapped in the clip.

He continued, “If I don’t go personally, I send my cars to the cookout/ Ms. Barbara, 80 years old on the stoop, still my lookout/ Her son Ronny my shooter, call him, ya lights get put out/ My n**gas get booked, I go to bookings and from bookings, we book out.”

In the caption of his post, Cam’ron wrote, “Football season [is] coming soon, so I’m [about] to be a full-time analyst, but don’t ever forget!! I do this s**t in my sleep. But these projects, Grant Projects, Harlem, and projects and urban hoods around the world, this [is] who I’m reporting sports for. A voice — they understand n**gas.”