Since its inception in February, Cam’ron‘s Come And Talk 2 Me network has been on a roll thanks to the sports show “It Is What It Is,” which sees the Harlem star, longtime collaborator Ma$e, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson giving you the latest in sports and entertainment. Back in June, viewers were introduced to another show, “Es Lo Que Es,” with Esmeralda Pinero, Everybody Loves Loopy, Fidel Cuesta, and The Cuban Hunter providing another perspective to the fledgling platform.

On Wednesday (July 5), Cam’ron shared a trailer for an upcoming series that’s named after the aforementioned network and is centered around helping guests with specific issues à la “Dr. Phil.” Added to that, VIBE is reporting that Ma$e will be launching a similar, faith-based show of his own titled “Ma$e, Fix My Situation.” Both are expected to premiere this fall.

As of today (July 6), Come And Talk 2 Me boasts well over 200,000 YouTube subscribers and 13 million views, making it one of the more popular outlets to come out in 2023. Only a month after the first video upload, Killa took to Instagram to share how unknown entities were already putting in bids to purchase his creation.

“A lot of n**gas hollering at me to try and buy my show or make my show a part of what they’re doing,” he said while on set. “And listen, I appreciate the love, I appreciate the interest and everything else. This is fully funded by me. I ain’t go get no help, I ain’t got no partners, I ain’t got no bank that came and did all this s**t. And y’all gonna have to offer something that I ain’t got. Now, you don’t know what I got. You could assume what I got. I’m not gonna be unreasonable, but you gotta be fair. And right now, for the time being, we gonna have fun.”