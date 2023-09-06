DJ Dusei is living every fan’s dream. For more than a decade, he was a devoted disciple of Big K.R.I.T’s. Then, the Digital Roses Don’t Die lyricist and his inner circle selected Dusei to be the rapper’s new DJ. As a longtime fan, he’s had many full-circle moments on tour seeing how K.R.I.T.’s supporters show him love.

“I’ve seen people with tattoos that are like K.R.I.T.’s. I can’t remember what show it was, but I said, ‘Is that a Cadillac on that man’s back?’ He was so happy to show that to K.R.I.T. Folk really love this man,” Dusei told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” he also explained how being a fan makes him the perfect DJ for K.R.I.T., Taco Bell nightmares on the road, and more. Read the exclusive with DJ Dusei below.

How did you first connect with Big K.R.I.T. and become his DJ?

I first connected with K.R.I.T. through his manager, Dutch. He hit me up around March 2022 and asked if I wanted to go on tour because he heard about me from K.R.I.T.’s two previous DJs — DJ Dibiase and DJ Wally Sparks. They gave K.R.I.T. the green light to choose me. He was looking for a DJ to be on stage with him and finish his lines off or do the whole chorus. I’ve been a K.R.I.T. fan, so that’s easy. I’m a special ed teacher. So, Dutch hit me up while I was on bus duty, getting the kids ready to get them on the bus. Dutch asked how I felt about hitting the road with K.R.I.T. on the “Digital Roses Tour.” I hung up, went to the principal’s office, and told the principal, “I’m going to be gone for the next 2 1/2 months.” I would be gone from April until the end of the school year, and he told me, “Make sure you come back in August.” I was not going to miss that opportunity.

How did you come to know K.R.I.T.’s inner circle?

A couple of friends I knew from college knew Dutch. Everybody that hangs around me knows how I feel about Big K.R.I.T. I’ve been preaching the gospel of Big K.R.I.T. since 2010. It was quite easy with everybody around us to get to K.R.I.T. That’s how Dutch found out about me. He also found out about me directly through Wally Sparks and Dibiase. The first time I met K.R.I.T. was during his listening party for 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time. I met him afterward. K.R.I.T.’s such a cool guy. He’ll talk to anybody. I waited for K.R.I.T. to come outside. He came out, spoke to me, and even took a picture with me. That was in 2017.