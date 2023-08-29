Over the years, production manager extraordinaire Malcolm Allen has arranged enough shows for the likes of Carl Thomas, Charlie Wilson, New Edition, and Bell Biv DeVoe to know what they need to put on their best performances. He’s also witnessed the camaraderie older artists have with one another.
“I’ve spent the last year rocking with Charlie Wilson, and when we do shows, all the artists seek him out,” Allen tells REVOLT. “I’ve done stuff with Kirk Franklin, walked out of Charlie’s dressing room, and had Kirk look at me saying, ‘I have to see Unc.’”
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” Allen explains why he had to cancel a New Edition show, what Carl Thomas needs after every set, and how he balances fatherhood with touring. Read the exclusive chat below.
What was the first traditional tour you worked on as a production manager?
I did several dates in the early days with Carl Thomas with his Bad Boy run. New Edition was my first arena tour. I’m a production manager. I combine all the elements to create the show — everything from light, sound, video, and tech. But then, I also dip into logistics in terms of tour buses, trucks and all of that.
That means you have to be able to adapt. What are some audibles you’ve done to keep the show going?
Everything can be fixed with Gaff tape (laughs). On New Edition’s “The Culture Tour,” one of our motors broke on the LED wall that was supposed to raise and lower. I had to call for my guy to go up and unhook the chain to drop the rest of the wall down, so it sat evenly on the floor. I’ve had a situation where I had to make the call to cancel a pretty major show. We were in Chicago for a show with New Edition, Babyface, and Teddy Riley with Blackstreet and his whole team. We were at a university arena with a big storm outside. The maintenance crew did not clean out one of the drains, and it flooded the entire arena floor.
So, when you walked onto the arena floor, there was a literal field of water with our wires and everything for a sound system sitting in that water. We had to cancel the show. So I’m in Chicago, and I have to go over to a comedian from Chicago and tell them, “Hey, man, I need you to make an announcement to the entire audience. I’m going to put it on a piece of paper, and then you read it. You let me know what you think.” I wrote out that we were canceling the show. By the time I was halfway down the hallway, he poked his head out of his dressing room and yelled at me. He said, “Man, what the hell?” But that’s still under litigation because it was the venue’s fault that we couldn’t have that show.
You’ve toured with so many legends; have you seen camaraderie backstage?
I’ve spent the last year rocking with Charlie Wilson, and when we do shows, all the artists seek him out. It doesn’t matter if it’s the youngest, latest and greatest person, gospel, or whatever. I’ve done stuff with Kirk Franklin, walked out of Charlie’s dressing room, and had Kirk look at me saying, “I have to see Unc.” I’ve also seen some pretty neat things with Keith Sweat when it comes to New Edition. Keith, New Edition, and Johnny Gill are a brotherhood.
How have you turned artists’ visions for their shows into reality?
The first “Millennium Tour” when Gary Guidry from G-Squared Events called me and said, “We’ve got B2K, we have to figure out how to put a show together.” At the time, B2K was four individual guys. I had to call them individually, and they all had their own individual ideas. What I normally do is draw out the layout of the stage, and then I have different elements. I make a list of the different ways they can enter because it’s important how you enter and how you present yourself to the audience. I’ll write a list that says they can fly in from the top and come in from the bottom, left, and right. I flew to California, sat down with Omarion and his team, and had the other guys on the call. We walked through it, drew it out along with Ray Dixon over at Elite Audio Visual Elements. We came up with a killer package that won awards.
You’re also a father. What are some key moments in life that you had to sacrifice to be on the road?
I’ve missed quite a few family events, but I missed my youngest daughter’s graduation because I was out of the country with Charlie. That happened recently. But God has been good to me. My schedule has always worked out for major life events, and I’ve been able to make amends or get people to cover for me. I have a daughter who plays basketball. She now has a full scholarship at Howard University and plays at Howard. I haven’t missed games. I’ve made almost every one of her home games. I live in North Carolina, so I have to travel there, and I’ve been able to make it. It’s hard sometimes because the industry can be tough; if you miss a show or some dates, you feel like your job is on the line. That’s just the reality.
What are some riders you’ve worked on?
Artists are very keen on their health, so they’re very particular about what they want on that rider for food. We have to have a vegan option. Some artists have to have a particular type of pound cake. If they don’t have that pound cake, it ain’t no good for the show (laughs). Carl Thomas needs a Pinot Grigio; if he doesn’t have that Pinot to have after the show, it’s a wrap. I remember a couple of times we’ve asked, “Where’s the Pinot?” They tell us, “Oh, we don’t have it.” All I say is, “Oh, no. We have to get that.”
You mentioned you worked on the first “Millennium Tour.” How have you seen Bow Wow’s live show improve over the years?
Bow Wow is one of the best stage performers in the industry, period. He knows his show. He’s been raised in the game, but he’s got this natural energy with him, and the level of professionalism that man carries is strong. We’ve had our back and forth about production stuff — design and stuff like that. He headlined our last run, so we had to make sure he had what he needed, and we got to a place where he was good with it. But he said to me one day, “Malcolm, at the end of the day, if that mic is rocking and my sound is good, we are having the concert. All the other bells and whistles are great, but give me my mic.” He’s right. He gets that mic, and I’ve seen crowds go from zero to 100 with him running things. I love that man.
What were some last-minute guest appearances you helped facilitate?
Once, Bow Wow was going on stage, and his manager tapped me to say, “Hey, Breezy’s in the building.” He didn’t say it, but he gave a head nod. So I went to my sound guy and said, “We need an extra mic.” Snoop did the same thing. Robin Thicke came to a couple of shows with a whole other set of music. So, then the DJ has to make their adjustment.
What do you have planned for the rest of 2023?
When we get to the latter part of the year, it becomes a planning year for 2024. We’ve got a few shows left with BBD. There are conversations with G-Squared Events and The Black Promoters Collective on putting other shows, tours, and festivals together. That’s really where I like to live — looking at an event in totality. Production isn’t what you see on stage. It’s what is the patron’s experience as soon as they hit the door? How does it look? How does it feel? Do they feel safe because there’s enough security? Are there enough signs to guide them to the right locations? Is merch properly positioned? All those things matter because if you do them right, when they step into the arena or the stadium, they’re ready for a show, which helps with the energy.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Lil Yachty drops off vibrant visual for "TESLA"
Judge dismisses copyright lawsuit against Future
Quavo drops off new visual for "11:11"
Trending
How Alrick "Butta" Augustine is using his love for running to uplift the Black community | 'Grit & Grace'
Celebrating hip hop's 50th birthday and the sneakers that changed the culture | 'Rate 'Em'
“Rate ‘Em” returns just in time to celebrate hip hop’s 50th birthday! In this all-new episode kicking off season three, host Ashley Hall hits the streets to talk sneakers redefining hip hop, which kicks fans consider cultural staples and more. Watch the full installment here! Sponsored by Sprite.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!