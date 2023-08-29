Over the years, production manager extraordinaire Malcolm Allen has arranged enough shows for the likes of Carl Thomas, Charlie Wilson, New Edition, and Bell Biv DeVoe to know what they need to put on their best performances. He’s also witnessed the camaraderie older artists have with one another.

“I’ve spent the last year rocking with Charlie Wilson, and when we do shows, all the artists seek him out,” Allen tells REVOLT. “I’ve done stuff with Kirk Franklin, walked out of Charlie’s dressing room, and had Kirk look at me saying, ‘I have to see Unc.’”

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” Allen explains why he had to cancel a New Edition show, what Carl Thomas needs after every set, and how he balances fatherhood with touring. Read the exclusive chat below.

What was the first traditional tour you worked on as a production manager?

I did several dates in the early days with Carl Thomas with his Bad Boy run. New Edition was my first arena tour. I’m a production manager. I combine all the elements to create the show — everything from light, sound, video, and tech. But then, I also dip into logistics in terms of tour buses, trucks and all of that.

That means you have to be able to adapt. What are some audibles you’ve done to keep the show going?

Everything can be fixed with Gaff tape (laughs). On New Edition’s “The Culture Tour,” one of our motors broke on the LED wall that was supposed to raise and lower. I had to call for my guy to go up and unhook the chain to drop the rest of the wall down, so it sat evenly on the floor. I’ve had a situation where I had to make the call to cancel a pretty major show. We were in Chicago for a show with New Edition, Babyface, and Teddy Riley with Blackstreet and his whole team. We were at a university arena with a big storm outside. The maintenance crew did not clean out one of the drains, and it flooded the entire arena floor.

So, when you walked onto the arena floor, there was a literal field of water with our wires and everything for a sound system sitting in that water. We had to cancel the show. So I’m in Chicago, and I have to go over to a comedian from Chicago and tell them, “Hey, man, I need you to make an announcement to the entire audience. I’m going to put it on a piece of paper, and then you read it. You let me know what you think.” I wrote out that we were canceling the show. By the time I was halfway down the hallway, he poked his head out of his dressing room and yelled at me. He said, “Man, what the hell?” But that’s still under litigation because it was the venue’s fault that we couldn’t have that show.