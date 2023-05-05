Through June 14-18, this year’s American Black Film Festival will be held in Miami beach, followed by a virtual program on June 19-25 available on ABFF Play. As the 27th edition of the annual event, the fest will be filled with a surplus of unique conversations, premieres, and networking opportunities for attendees. Today (May 5), more details have been revealed, including a panel featuring Kirk and Tammy Franklin, a conversation with Tabitha and Chance Brown titled “That’s Our Business,” and more.
The weekend’s official ambassador is Lena Waithe. On June 15, the Emmy-winning writer, producer, and actor will present “The Lena Waithe Effect,” an intimate conversation where she will discuss her experiences in the entertainment world.
“We are excited to present a compelling slate of conversations from leading storytellers across film, television, music, and social media platforms that are empowering and entertaining,” said Nicole Friday, the festival’s producer and ABFF Ventures’ president and COO, in a statement to Variety. “The ‘Talks’ provide the audience with first-hand access allowing them to engage and learn from creatives and industry leaders. That’s the magic of the festival.”
Warner Bros. Pictures will also debut a first look at the highly anticipated musical “The Color Purple,” dubbed “A Bold New Take on a Beloved Classic.” Additionally, Bevy Smith will return to host the 26th HBO Short Film Award Showcase, which features five bodies of work from emerging filmmakers.
The eventful few days will come to a finale on June 18 with the annual ABFF Community Day. It is free and open to all South Florida residents and will also include a sneak peek of Oscar winner Matthew Cherry’s latest project “Young Love,” a forthcoming Max animated series.
To see the full schedule, times, locations, and more details, visit the official American Black Film Festival website here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago
Trending
Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body
Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids
LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.