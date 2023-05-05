Photo: Carol Lee Rose / Stringer via Getty Images and Peter Forest / Stringer via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Through June 14-18, this year’s American Black Film Festival will be held in Miami beach, followed by a virtual program on June 19-25 available on ABFF Play. As the 27th edition of the annual event, the fest will be filled with a surplus of unique conversations, premieres, and networking opportunities for attendees. Today (May 5), more details have been revealed, including a panel featuring Kirk and Tammy Franklin, a conversation with Tabitha and Chance Brown titled “That’s Our Business,” and more.

The weekend’s official ambassador is Lena Waithe. On June 15, the Emmy-winning writer, producer, and actor will present “The Lena Waithe Effect,” an intimate conversation where she will discuss her experiences in the entertainment world.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of conversations from leading storytellers across film, television, music, and social media platforms that are empowering and entertaining,” said Nicole Friday, the festival’s producer and ABFF Ventures’ president and COO, in a statement to Variety. “The ‘Talks’ provide the audience with first-hand access allowing them to engage and learn from creatives and industry leaders. That’s the magic of the festival.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will also debut a first look at the highly anticipated musical “The Color Purple,” dubbed “A Bold New Take on a Beloved Classic.” Additionally, Bevy Smith will return to host the 26th HBO Short Film Award Showcase, which features five bodies of work from emerging filmmakers.

The eventful few days will come to a finale on June 18 with the annual ABFF Community Day. It is free and open to all South Florida residents and will also include a sneak peek of Oscar winner Matthew Cherry’s latest project “Young Love,” a forthcoming Max animated series.

To see the full schedule, times, locations, and more details, visit the official American Black Film Festival website here. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer gives up the 'Big Boss' details during her "CBS Mornings" interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Tasha Smith joins the 'Bad Boys 4' family as Marcus Burnett's wife Theresa

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Kirk Franklin
Lena Waithe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer gives up the 'Big Boss' details during her "CBS Mornings" interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Tasha Smith joins the 'Bad Boys 4' family as Marcus Burnett's wife Theresa

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Social Justice

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023
View More