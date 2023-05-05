Through June 14-18, this year’s American Black Film Festival will be held in Miami beach, followed by a virtual program on June 19-25 available on ABFF Play. As the 27th edition of the annual event, the fest will be filled with a surplus of unique conversations, premieres, and networking opportunities for attendees. Today (May 5), more details have been revealed, including a panel featuring Kirk and Tammy Franklin, a conversation with Tabitha and Chance Brown titled “That’s Our Business,” and more.

The weekend’s official ambassador is Lena Waithe. On June 15, the Emmy-winning writer, producer, and actor will present “The Lena Waithe Effect,” an intimate conversation where she will discuss her experiences in the entertainment world.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of conversations from leading storytellers across film, television, music, and social media platforms that are empowering and entertaining,” said Nicole Friday, the festival’s producer and ABFF Ventures’ president and COO, in a statement to Variety. “The ‘Talks’ provide the audience with first-hand access allowing them to engage and learn from creatives and industry leaders. That’s the magic of the festival.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will also debut a first look at the highly anticipated musical “The Color Purple,” dubbed “A Bold New Take on a Beloved Classic.” Additionally, Bevy Smith will return to host the 26th HBO Short Film Award Showcase, which features five bodies of work from emerging filmmakers.

The eventful few days will come to a finale on June 18 with the annual ABFF Community Day. It is free and open to all South Florida residents and will also include a sneak peek of Oscar winner Matthew Cherry’s latest project “Young Love,” a forthcoming Max animated series.

To see the full schedule, times, locations, and more details, visit the official American Black Film Festival website here.