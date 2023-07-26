Snoop Dogg continues to stand in solidarity with Hollywood writers and actors as he cancels his upcoming concerts.

In honor of his debut album Doggystyle’s 30th anniversary, Snoop was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl this fall. But as storytellers continue to protest for a better deal with streaming platforms, the California native has opted not to proceed with the performances. “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop shared in an online statement. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”