Snoop Dogg won’t be crossing any picket lines this summer to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of his debut album, Doggystyle. The West Coast rap icon was slated to perform alongside friends, such as Dr. Dre, who produced the album, on June 27–28 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

However, amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, he has instead chosen to support their efforts by pushing the date back four months. The writing boycott began early last month as the union negotiates new contract terms securing better pay and job security with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios and streaming platforms.

“We gotta move that date. Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers,” said Snoop in a video posted on Instagram on Friday (June 2). “So what we gone do, we gone push it back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. So make sure y’all get y’all tickets to stay on point and stay on deck,” he added.

In the caption, he further elaborated, “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) contract with AMPTP expires on June 30. Negotiations are expected to begin on the 7th of this month. Members of the guild will have until Monday (June 5) to vote in favor of a strike authorization in hopes of gaining leverage in their upcoming contract meetings.

Doggystyle, released in 1993 under Death Row Records, boasts features from the late Nate Dogg, Warren G, Kurupt, The Lady of Rage, The D.O.C., and Tha Dogg Pound. According to Billboard, it debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and two singles, “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice,” landed in the top 10 on the Hot 100.

View Snoop’s post below.