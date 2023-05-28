Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Lil Wayne is on the side of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers, who are going into their fourth week on strike. Groves of the talented creatives, who help bring shows and films to life for the big and small screens, have been picketing since contract negotiations for livable wages between the guild and Hollywood studios fell through on May 2.

Thousands of people have been pounding the pavement outside of Netflix offices, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony, Amazon, and other Los Angeles studios and production sites. Outside conditions have not deterred creators, and luckily, neither has hunger. On Thursday (May 25), Lil Wayne made sure that lunch was provided for those on the picket line outside of Warner Bros. in Burbank. The “Love Me” rapper showed support in a major way when he sent a Fatburger food truck to the location to hand out grub. The philanthropic artist has not addressed his recent act of giving on social media, but several writers have in the form of tweets.

Lil Wayne is far from alone in his efforts to help out the writers. Countless celebrities have not only joined their industry peers in holding signs and joining in on chants for better pay, but they have also provided meals. Stars such as Jay Leno provided donuts days into the strike. Flavor Flav showed up with performance energy and pizzas in tow on May 18.

The last time WGA writers went on strike was in 2007. The movement lasted 100 days and resulted in an estimated revenue loss of $3 billion in LA. In the end, members of the union secured residuals from streamed content as well as WGA protections for writers hired for web-based shows and films. This time around, strikers’ demands include improved residual pay, restrictions on the use of AI, and preventing studios from interfering with job stability with their use of micro-writer rooms.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Lil Wayne
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

J Hus marks his official return with "It's Crazy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

J Hus marks his official return with "It's Crazy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures earlier that day.

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

Add in some DeLeón Tequila and you have all of the right ingredients for an exuberant summer.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More