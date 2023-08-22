Setor Tsikudo is everywhere you likely aren’t; he doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s photographed Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Baby Rose, and Bryson Tiller while thinking about how those photos will fit within their legacy, not just their Instagram grid. On Tiller’s “Back And I’m Better Tour,” Tsikudo saw how much fans missed him.

“One fan got his autograph, and she got it tattooed two days later. She made a show four days later to show us the tattoo. There was a fan that made about five meet-and-greets,” Tsikudo told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the brilliant photographer explained capturing the emotion of Tiller’s first tour in five years, the lengths he went to give the singer’s live shows its visual aesthetic, and how he earned Westside Gunn’s trust. Read the exclusive chat below.

How did you initially connect with Bryson Tiller?

Connecting with Bryson Tiller started with me meeting his manager, Neil Dominique. We met when Pardison Fontaine had a meet-and-greet in Harlem. Then, I randomly bumped into Neil again while shooting Fashion Week. Fast forward, he called three months later asking me what my schedule was because he was going to be in New York to shoot some stuff for Pardison Fontaine. I slowly got introduced to Bryson. Teyana Taylor directed the “Love…(Her Fault)” video with Wale and Bryson. We went out to Miami to shoot that, and Bryson was around. From then, we kept building a relationship.

What was your life like on the “Back And I’m Better Tour”?

It was tricky. Before going on tour, my whole life consisted of hopping on a flight and going to a city for a big event. While being on tour, [it] wasn’t a surprise going to places city after city, the hardest part was really the bus. That was an interesting experience because you don’t know when you’re getting into the next city or leaving for the next city. You must also decide whether you’ll be on the artist or crew’s bus. If you’re on the artist’s bus, you’re up every time the artist is up because you have to document every moment on the tour. Bryson hadn’t been on the road in over five years, so we met a lot of kids that would say, “I was 16 when I started hearing your records, and now I’m 21.” Typically, the after-parties are where we’ve met his older crowd. Everyone was jamming to the classics and stuff like that. And Bryson got to hang out with a lot of the fans. He was big on meeting the people because, from what I’ve heard, he never really got the chance to be around his fans on past tours. This time we were always interacting with fans.