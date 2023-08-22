Setor Tsikudo is everywhere you likely aren’t; he doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s photographed Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Baby Rose, and Bryson Tiller while thinking about how those photos will fit within their legacy, not just their Instagram grid. On Tiller’s “Back And I’m Better Tour,” Tsikudo saw how much fans missed him.
“One fan got his autograph, and she got it tattooed two days later. She made a show four days later to show us the tattoo. There was a fan that made about five meet-and-greets,” Tsikudo told REVOLT.
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the brilliant photographer explained capturing the emotion of Tiller’s first tour in five years, the lengths he went to give the singer’s live shows its visual aesthetic, and how he earned Westside Gunn’s trust. Read the exclusive chat below.
How did you initially connect with Bryson Tiller?
Connecting with Bryson Tiller started with me meeting his manager, Neil Dominique. We met when Pardison Fontaine had a meet-and-greet in Harlem. Then, I randomly bumped into Neil again while shooting Fashion Week. Fast forward, he called three months later asking me what my schedule was because he was going to be in New York to shoot some stuff for Pardison Fontaine. I slowly got introduced to Bryson. Teyana Taylor directed the “Love…(Her Fault)” video with Wale and Bryson. We went out to Miami to shoot that, and Bryson was around. From then, we kept building a relationship.
What was your life like on the “Back And I’m Better Tour”?
It was tricky. Before going on tour, my whole life consisted of hopping on a flight and going to a city for a big event. While being on tour, [it] wasn’t a surprise going to places city after city, the hardest part was really the bus. That was an interesting experience because you don’t know when you’re getting into the next city or leaving for the next city. You must also decide whether you’ll be on the artist or crew’s bus. If you’re on the artist’s bus, you’re up every time the artist is up because you have to document every moment on the tour. Bryson hadn’t been on the road in over five years, so we met a lot of kids that would say, “I was 16 when I started hearing your records, and now I’m 21.” Typically, the after-parties are where we’ve met his older crowd. Everyone was jamming to the classics and stuff like that. And Bryson got to hang out with a lot of the fans. He was big on meeting the people because, from what I’ve heard, he never really got the chance to be around his fans on past tours. This time we were always interacting with fans.
What were some of those notable fan interactions?
One fan got his autograph, and she got it tattooed two days later. She made a show four days later to show us the tattoo. There was a fan that made about five meet-and-greets. Fans got to hang out with him, talk to him, and listen to music at his meet-and-greets. We did karaoke after the show. He doesn’t like when people see him as, “Oh my God, you are Bryson Tiller.” To him, he’s family.
Did he have any input on how you shot his shows?
Yeah because the creative side is very important to him. He cares about how things are shot, the mediums, and where things are shot. The whole concept of his tour was based around Back to the Future and his love for video games. He jammed every one of his passions into one 75-minute set. He chose and added stuff as we went through the tour. So, my task for this tour was to shoot his whole tour on film. In every city we went to, I had my film cameras. I had to source film from every city we went to or stock up where I could find it. Film was tough because it took a lot of work to get halfway through the tour. I would have to call at least three to four film labs in every city to source film. Then, I would have to call them again and figure out which film lab would have the best scans. If you look at Bryson’s production, it was very silhouette-like. It was big on lights, graphics, and strobes. This is stuff that is easy to capture with an SLR. But to do it on a film camera, it’s more complicated. But, to me, the joy of photography is figuring out how to get the shot and how to figure out the best way to get the shot. He trusted my vision and always told me just to do what I do.
What song of his got the biggest reaction?
I would say the No. 1 song was “Right My Wrongs.” Whenever I was running through the crowd seeing fans sing “Right My Wrongs,” the emotion they put into singing it with him was incredible. Closer to the end of the tour, it became more special because he brought his daughter out to perform with him.
Did you two bond while on tour?
Yeah, we had so many moments. One day, we had a big barbecue at a random hotel. We found a grill, we got ingredients, and we had a barbecue outside playing football, riding bikes around, and playing Monopoly on the bus. Bryson is big on video games, so I remember playing Nintendo on the bus. We had so many moments.
You were also deeply ingrained in the Griselda camp during the pandemic. How did you and Westside Gunn collaborate?
The biggest thing for me is building trust. I met Westside Gunn at an SOB’s show, but we hit it off in Paris for either the Off-White or Casablanca show. After a while, if you keep meeting artists repeatedly, you can build respect and trust with them. Also, family means the world to Westside. When you see Westside Gunn, you’re not just seeing him; you’re seeing his family, his daughter, and every link to Westside. When I photograph him, I photograph him with intention, not just having the eye to see a moment. I’m looking at what that moment means to him and his family.
What do you have coming for 2023?
I just got off of the tour. I’m trying to figure that out now. For me, the biggest thing is branding. I enjoy living in the moment so much that it’s hard to get out. But I also must realize that I need to reflect on everything I’ve done over the years and package it to show the world. I enjoy being the fly on the wall. But everything now is online and for social media. You can’t gauge me by seeing what I have on the internet. I need to do a better job branding myself, so the world can see what I’ve done and understand how much time and effort I have put into my craft over the years. The last few months, for me, are really about reflecting. I’m going through a personal journey to focus more on my craft and work on branding. The universe decides what’s next.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ciara unveils her 'CiCi' persona on new EP
Brent Faiyaz unveils new visual for "JACKIE BROWN"
Chris Brown announces '11:11' album
Trending
LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, co-presented by Walmart, rocks to a sold-out crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, 13,000 people packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!