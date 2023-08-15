DJ Boof has inspired JAY-Z to dance, helped Coi Leray get exposure, and more. Most importantly, he makes sure Nicki Minaj shows are worthwhile experiences even if she isn’t there.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” he explained how motherhood has affected Minaj’s live show preparation, impressing JAY-Z and Beyoncé at their private event, and how his life changed with investments. Check out the exclusive chat below.

You’ve been Nicki Minaj’s DJ for over a decade. How have you seen her live show and preparation change after becoming a mother?

She always moved with a purpose, but now there’s another purpose with her being a mom. With her preparation, she has to make sure of what her child is doing at that time. That comes first before anything.

Powerhouse in Philly and 2022 ESSENCE Fest are some of the shows she’s done since giving birth. What’s it been like?

She’s a perfectionist. Everything has to be done just right. She never lets up. Artists now perform over their MP3 tracks, and Nicki really rhymes over TV tracks and remembers every word. She takes it very seriously. We might rehearse it 50, 60, or 100 times, and it feels like something else was added in there that we didn’t expect, but it always comes out great. We both pray a lot. The show’s only been getting better and better.

Has there ever been a time you had to keep a Nicki show going while experiencing complications?

The only moment like that, that ever happened was when we were on tour, and I think she was coming into the country. It was somewhere overseas, and I think Nicki or someone in the crew was being held up by customs or something, and they had me onstage. The production person told me she was running late and needed somebody to hold it down. I remember holding it down for an hour, but that was nothing to me because I’m a DJ. People don’t understand how difficult it is to hold it down for an hour or two knowing they’re waiting for Nicki. Eventually, they’ll start booing.