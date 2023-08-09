DJ PForReal isn’t just Lil Uzi Vert’s disc jockey because he knows how to put a playlist of songs together for one of hip hop’s best performers to rage out to. He’s been the Pink Tape rapper’s DJ for over five years because he knows how to maintain the show when Uzi decides to turn up the chaos.
“I only know [they] will do something intense once [they] start taking [their] jewelry off and giving it to me. You don’t know if [they] will stage dive, walk, or run around the crowd,” DJ PForReal told REVOLT.
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” PForReal discussed the sequence of songs he’d use on “The Pink Tape Tour,” making his father, DJ Prince Paul, proud and how unpredictable Lil Uzi Vert is when they’re on the stage. Read the exclusive chat below.
“The Pink Tape Tour” will be the first for you and Lil Uzi Vert in five years. Why the wait?
[They] take a while to put projects out, and the first project after “The Endless Summer Tour,” Eternal Atake, was released during the pandemic. By the time the world opened and we could tour, the album was already a little old, so [they] wanted to wait to put another project out to go back on the road.
Have you two discussed what the tour will be like?
Honestly, not yet because the tour dates just dropped. I got the tour dates probably a week before they dropped. [They’re] focusing on dropping two more projects, so [they’ve] been recording. I put together the set list, and [they] alter it however [they] want to. Then, I sit down with the stage design people to confirm that everything is cool for the show coming up.
You mentioned the pandemic delay. What was the first show you two did once live sets resumed?
I believe it was Rolling Loud Miami [in 2021]. We didn’t miss a beat even though we hadn’t done a show in almost two years. You could feel the goosebumps on your arms and back when we did that performance.
Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t been touring, but they’ve performed at many shows including Michael Rubin’s white party. How did you put the set together?
I gave [them] four or five songs I thought would make sense for our performance. Here’s a little background for the party: I had no white on (laughs). I arrived and the lady said, “Oh, no. You need white.” We went to a back room full of white clothes. It was amazing. Everyone’s there when we get to the party — Travis Scott, 21 [Savage], Drake, Lil Durk.
Uzi recently dropped “Just Wanna Rock,” arguably their biggest song ever. What do you remember about the first time doing it live?
We first did it at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA [on Nov. 20, 2022]. The song came out [a month ago], so people knew it, but the reaction was a bit weird because it was a weird crowd. When we did it at the show after that, it went crazy, and it’s been going crazy ever since.
What songs from Pink Tape would do great live as a part of the upcoming tour?
“Flooded The Face” might be a good intro song for the tour because Uzi fans will know it. But, for festivals, I think we could open up with “Suicide Doors” because it’s intense and builds the adrenaline. The next song would be “Of Course.” We came out to “Of Course” years ago, but it [hadn’t] come out. Let’s go to “x2” next. Now we’re about 10-15 minutes deep. This is how it’s going in my head as I’m listening to the project. Now, let’s do one more new joint like “Amped.” OK, since there’ll be a lot of Uzi fans there, let’s bring it back to “Money Longer.” Then, maybe we go with “Do What I Want.” Then, we can do one more. Let’s do “What You Want” because that’s a hype song. After that, let’s do “Aye” with Travis Scott from the new project. Then, we can do “Fire Alarm.” Since this is an experimental album, let’s go into one of [their] experiments and drop [their] rock song “CS.” Now, let’s bring them down a bit with a song like “The Way Life Goes.” Then, we can do “XO Tour Llif3” before closing out with “Just Wanna Rock.” That’s how “The Pink Tape Tour” set goes in my head.
Your father is the legendary DJ Prince Paul. Are there any moments of him watching the show that stick out to you?
Yeah, of course. He didn’t want me to be in the music industry. He literally told me as a kid, “Yo, do anything but be in the music industry.” And I just did the opposite (laughs). I remember I finished a show, and he hugged me and said, “This is a good show. I’m proud of you.” That means a lot to me.
To be Uzi’s DJ, you have to expect the unexpected. They stage-dived at Summer Smash Festival earlier this year. When that happens, how does it affect what you do?
I only know [they] will do something intense once [they] start taking [their] jewelry off and giving it to me (laughs). You don’t know if [they] will stage dive, walk, or run around the crowd. Whenever [they’re] in the crowd or stage dive, I have to be fully aware and focused on what’s going on because I have to make sure that [they’re] onstage, so the next song can be played and that [they’re] good. I’m in control of the show when [they’re] in the crowd because now I’m controlling the music. I have to adlib and talk because there’s no rapping because [they] have no mic. You have to adjust pretty fast.
What do you have coming for the rest of 2023?
This tour comes up in October. I do my independent traveling. I get booked for shows out of the country and in all the states. I’m constantly traveling a lot, doing a bunch of other gigs for myself, producing a lot, and selling a lot of beats to many different artists that I know and am cool with. I’m also starting a podcast, so that’s coming out soon.
