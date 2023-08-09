DJ PForReal isn’t just Lil Uzi Vert’s disc jockey because he knows how to put a playlist of songs together for one of hip hop’s best performers to rage out to. He’s been the Pink Tape rapper’s DJ for over five years because he knows how to maintain the show when Uzi decides to turn up the chaos.

“I only know [they] will do something intense once [they] start taking [their] jewelry off and giving it to me. You don’t know if [they] will stage dive, walk, or run around the crowd,” DJ PForReal told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” PForReal discussed the sequence of songs he’d use on “The Pink Tape Tour,” making his father, DJ Prince Paul, proud and how unpredictable Lil Uzi Vert is when they’re on the stage. Read the exclusive chat below.

“The Pink Tape Tour” will be the first for you and Lil Uzi Vert in five years. Why the wait?

[They] take a while to put projects out, and the first project after “The Endless Summer Tour,” Eternal Atake, was released during the pandemic. By the time the world opened and we could tour, the album was already a little old, so [they] wanted to wait to put another project out to go back on the road.

Have you two discussed what the tour will be like?

Honestly, not yet because the tour dates just dropped. I got the tour dates probably a week before they dropped. [They’re] focusing on dropping two more projects, so [they’ve] been recording. I put together the set list, and [they] alter it however [they] want to. Then, I sit down with the stage design people to confirm that everything is cool for the show coming up.