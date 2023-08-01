Dammy Twitch’s job on tour is to direct, capture and edit the biggest moments. With an internationally revered star like Davido, that sometimes means holding meetings with the leaders of countries.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” Davido’s video director explains the pandemonium the artist inspires by just checking into a hotel, the energy on the “Timeless Tour,” and how he had to prove himself at the Lagos City Marathon. Read the exclusive below.

When and how did you first link up with Davido?

It was roughly six or seven years ago. His manager reached out to me saying, “We need a videographer on tour to cover the shows” and all. So they used the Lagos City Marathon show to test me and see whether I could live up to the task. I shot something at the show for them quickly, edited it, and then they liked it. Lagos City Marathon is a show where people from around Africa come to Nigeria to run a marathon around the city. After, there is a mini concert where artists perform. Davido always closes that show. I shot his set with my first camera. My uncle gave me a Canon 60D. It wasn’t just me shooting the show. There were two or three other videographers. So, we all edited our own footage separately and shared it with the management. They liked mine so much they were saying, “You need to come with us on the ’30 Billion Africa Tour.’”

What do you remember from his performance?

The energy was crazy. When they first announced Davido was in the building, you saw Nigerians going crazy, people tearing their shirts. Davido comes on stage, everyone is going crazy, and people are not even on their phones. People just wanted to have that experience.

Davido flies private and lives a luxurious life. What is the tour experience like for those who are behind the scenes?

It isn’t even really about the shows [themselves]. Anytime you get into a country, you can feel the energy. I literally have clips of when we enter the country, and you will see people chasing after him. This happens in all of Africa. Me having to be on this particular level of my career already in what was my second year was insane because I expected to really hustle a lot in the video world. I was really hustling in the photo world. I was a photographer first before I became a videographer.

There are times we got invited by the president. We’ve met with presidents before shows in places like Niger, Botswana, and Equatorial Guinea. We might not even perform, but the presidents want an audience with Davido. That “30 Billion Africa Tour” was my first time on a jet. When we walk into the hotel reception area, people are walking into the hotel and are already chasing after us. When we get into the room, Davido goes out to his balcony, and there are many people downstairs. It’s always no sleep. After the show, I go back to the hotel room to edit, and they may go to an after-party. I never really go to the after-parties because I need to edit the show from the night before for him to post the next morning.