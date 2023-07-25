Bradley Pockets isn’t just Armani White’s drummer of five years; he’s the heartbeat of the “Billie Eilish” rapper’s live show. Not only have they built a bond that sees White respecting Pockets’ family time, but they’ve both had other artists, like Jessie Reyez, treat them like family on tour as well.

“After the shows, we’re back in the green room. If we have a chance, we’re all playing Uno together or doing impromptu jam sessions. We did hot yoga with Jessie one morning in Minneapolis before our show,” Pockets tells REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” Armani White’s drummer explains how “Billie Eilish” leveled up his entire show at Made in America, how they built a bond on the road, and how White didn’t let a Dubai trip stop him from attending Pockets’ wedding. Read the exclusive conversation below.

What was your first show drumming for Armani White?

The very first show that I did with Armani was a show we did on the 4th of July in 2018. It was down the Parkway. I met Armani at Firefly [Festival] about two days before that. We just vibed, and he hit me up saying, “I’m doing this show. Are you interested?” I had listened to a couple of songs of his, and then we went out to the show, and we just vibed. It was great energy, and his stage performance was like no other. So I’ve been a fan since the first day we performed.

When was the first time you, Armani, and everyone got your live performance down?

We recently came off tour with Jessie Reyez in October. We were working out the kinks. But the show where we had it down was Made in America last year. He brought out the air mattress and crowd-surfed on it. I don’t know if you all saw that. The crowd loved it. It was planned for the air mattress to come back onstage, but that didn’t happen (laughs). The crowd took the air mattress.