The family of Milton Powell — known by the world as Big Pokey — has confirmed his unfortunate passing after collapsing onstage during a performance in Texas. “He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans,” a message read from the rapper’s Instagram account on Sunday (June 18). “In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

As a member of the legendary Houston-based collective Screwed Up Click, Pokey helped to usher in the now-popular chopped and screwed sound, an alternative form of hip hop created by the late DJ Screw. He released his most recent body of work, Sensei, in 2021 with 13 songs and additional appearances from Chamillionaire, Devin The Dude, Kirko Bangz, Killa Kyleon, and more.

Big Pokey’s transition follows the deaths of SUC talents Big Hawk, Big Moe, Fat Pat, and Big Floyd, the last of whom received international attention following his death while in the hands of police custody in Minneapolis. Other members, including E.S.G., Lil’ Keke, Lil’ Flip, and Z-Ro, continue to have solid careers to this day.

One of the many who paid tribute to Big Pokey’s legacy was Bun B, who admitted to not being prepared for the huge loss. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city,” said the UGK alum. “Low-key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do, and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another, and [you] will be missed dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven.”