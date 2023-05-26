George Floyd’s death in May 2020 set off a chain reaction of protests around the world calling for justice and an end to violent police brutality. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in April 2021 and sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

Yesterday (May 25) marked three years since George’s passing, and his family misses him more than ever. His sister, LaTonya Floyd, spoke to People about how she’s changed since then — including how she was able to find it within herself to forgive Chauvin for snuffing out her brother’s life.

“I’m not saying that it’s okay what he did — it’s not,” LaTonya admitted. “But I pray that the next time he kneels down, it’s to help someone up instead of holding them down. I hope he finds peace within himself. I pray for him. I do.”

She noted that he never formally expressed his sorrow for what he did. “He has never apologized,” she said. “He’s not one time never ever, ever apologized to us.”

Despite this, LaTonya is choosing to look forward. “I don’t like hate; that’s not what I’m about,” she confessed. “I found it in my heart. I made peace with myself to forgive him because if our higher power didn’t forgive us, we would be nothing. I’m not saying it’s okay, what he did. But for me to go forth and make peace with myself and my life, I have to do that.”

Now, with three years without her brother in the rearview mirror, she still thinks about him and admires his gentle nature. “He’s very much missed. We love him,” she mourned. “He didn’t have to know you to love you. He loves the world. He was a peaceful man. And I can guarantee, I always know he’s watching over all of us. And I miss him.”