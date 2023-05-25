Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  05.25.2023

It has been three years since the untimely death of George Floyd. As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 25, 2020, the 46-year-old Black man was killed by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer after a store owner said the resident used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill. As Floyd gasped for air, informing then-police Officer Derek Chauvin that he couldn’t breathe, the cop kept his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His killing sparked a movement.

George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and brown communities have long known and experienced — that we must make a commitment to ensure that America lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all. Today (May 25), three years after his murder, let us build on the progress we have made and recommit to changing hearts and minds as well as laws and policies,” President Biden said in a series of tweets remembering the slain man.

“A brother, a son, a father was taken from the Floyd family — with George’s murder, they lost a piece of their soul. We will never forget what happened that day. We will never forget George Floyd’s name. We will never stop taking action in his honor,” the president added. Many tributes from elected officials and civil rights leaders poured in online. “Before his name became a hashtag, George Floyd was a human being who mattered,” Bernice King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., tweeted, in part. Attorney Benjamin Crump sent his condolences, adding, “Rest in Power.”

In his home state of Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz confessed “true justice” would only come “through real, systemic, and lasting change” before declaring today George Floyd Remembrance Day. His impact spread across the pond where the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, honored the life lost. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The pain and injustice of their loss reverberated around the world. We stand united in our commitment to root out racism wherever it is found. Our message is clear: Black Lives Matter,” he tweeted.

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Angela Bassett pens heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Twitter mourns death of rock legend Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Legendary songstress Tina Turner dead at 83

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Brianna Grier's family has filed a $100 million civil suit after her fatal fall from a moving police car
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Social media tributes pour in on anniversary of the Uvalde massacre

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Independent autopsy results regarding Georgia inmate's bed bug infestation revealed
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence
By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration
By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from rivers in New York City

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Daniel Penny says he's not a white supremacist amid outrage over the death of Jordan Neely
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Sinzae Reed will not face murder charges
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More

News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
