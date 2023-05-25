It has been three years since the untimely death of George Floyd. As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 25, 2020, the 46-year-old Black man was killed by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer after a store owner said the resident used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill. As Floyd gasped for air, informing then-police Officer Derek Chauvin that he couldn’t breathe, the cop kept his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His killing sparked a movement.

“George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and brown communities have long known and experienced — that we must make a commitment to ensure that America lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all. Today (May 25), three years after his murder, let us build on the progress we have made and recommit to changing hearts and minds as well as laws and policies,” President Biden said in a series of tweets remembering the slain man.

Today, America mourns the murder of George Floyd three years later. I'll never forget Gianna Floyd's words: “Daddy changed the world.” He has – unifying people of every race and generation in peace and with purpose to say: Enough. Hate can never have safe harbor in America. pic.twitter.com/8lrRIkiIMI — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2023

“A brother, a son, a father was taken from the Floyd family — with George’s murder, they lost a piece of their soul. We will never forget what happened that day. We will never forget George Floyd’s name. We will never stop taking action in his honor,” the president added. Many tributes from elected officials and civil rights leaders poured in online. “Before his name became a hashtag, George Floyd was a human being who mattered,” Bernice King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., tweeted, in part. Attorney Benjamin Crump sent his condolences, adding, “Rest in Power.”

In his home state of Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz confessed “true justice” would only come “through real, systemic, and lasting change” before declaring today George Floyd Remembrance Day. His impact spread across the pond where the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, honored the life lost. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The pain and injustice of their loss reverberated around the world. We stand united in our commitment to root out racism wherever it is found. Our message is clear: Black Lives Matter,” he tweeted.

See more tributes below.

On this day 3 yrs ago, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for 9 minutes. Although his family will never have him back, his death sparked a national conversation on police brutality. George Floyd will forever be remembered! Rest In Power 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vQex7RS05Y — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 25, 2023

Before his name became a hashtag, #GeorgeFloyd was a human being who mattered. A brother, a father, a friend. A person. I’m praying for his family today. pic.twitter.com/jxUFKGt1rM — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 25, 2023

3 years on from his murder at the hands of police… Remember #GeorgeFloyd His brutal killing launched the powerful global #BlackLivesMatter movement and exposed the endemic institutional racism at the heart of society. #RestInPower#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/S6mvDOTPLV — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) May 25, 2023

A brother, a son, a father was taken from the Floyd family – with George's murder, they lost a piece of their soul. We will never forget what happened that day.

We will never forget George Floyd's name.

We will never stop taking action in his honor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2023

George Floyd should be alive today. Three years after his murder, our Administration remains committed to honoring his memory by fighting for a justice system that lives up to its name. Congress can and must do everything in its power to protect public safety, advance… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 25, 2023

3 years ago, George Floyd was murdered. In the wake of this brutal, racist killing, millions have risen up to demand we end the systemic racism & the police brutality that stain our nation. Today & every day, we must honor George’s memory by continuing the fight for justice. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 25, 2023

On the third anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, my heart goes out to his loved ones. The pain and injustice of their loss reverberated around the world. We stand united in our commitment to root out racism wherever it is found. Our message is clear: #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/GIDNi5DjtJ — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) May 25, 2023

True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic, and lasting change in Minnesota. We have more work to do to ensure that every person in Minnesota is safe, valued, and protected. We owe that much to Mr. Floyd, and we owe that much to each other. pic.twitter.com/IGIxEaGcft — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 25, 2023

Today, we are remembering George Floyd, who 3 years ago was killed by a former US police officer. In Sheffield, we are committed to a three-year improvement plan to become an anti-racist city and are currently carrying out a six-month review on the initial targets.#Sheffield pic.twitter.com/ALQ0txIA0x — Sheffield City Council (@SheffCouncil) May 25, 2023

George Floyd’s life was taken from him 3 years ago today. There are 5 main points I'd like to make today as we remember this man: 1) The Police acted in disgusting fashion and were WRONG.

We need to learn from this, make new laws to make sure this doesn't ever happen again.… pic.twitter.com/7sqg8UyyC2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 25, 2023

George Floyd should be alive today. On the anniversary of his murder, we are reminded that true justice for George Floyd means listening and moving forward with intention to build a state where Black Minnesotans and Minnesotans of color are safe and protected. pic.twitter.com/MQQTOYUqHM — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) May 25, 2023

George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced – that we must make a commitment to ensure that America lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all. Today, three years after his murder, let us… — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2023

It's been three years since Gianna's daddy, George Floyd, was taken from her because Derek Chauvin decided to be judge, jury, and executioner. We still have far to go before other fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters are safe from police killings. pic.twitter.com/aveK4wpU8Q — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 25, 2023