On Saturday (March 11), Kevin Gates dropped off a new single titled “Trying 2 Forgive,” an emotionally charged effort that sees him being transparent about his emotional and mental struggles.

“I’ve been working on my heart trying to forgive, I’m built like that for real, been that way for years, rumors in my head, right between my ears, they say they want me dead, I pretend like I don’t hear, mi seh mi di one, mi seh mi di one, bricks coming in, haffi know they weigh a ton, lingo, lingo, lingo in the jungle where we from, top shotta, the slum, where we tote illegal guns…”

Back in 2022, Gates unveiled his third studio LP, Khaza, a 19-track offering with a single assist from Juicy J on the viral hit “Thinking With My D**k.” The project debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with the six-track FYP EP and a string of well-received drops like “7:12pm (Freestyle),” “Major League,” and “Breakfast.” He also contributed to songs like DDG’s “Love Myself,” Lul Bob’s “Brackz Yeah,” FL Dusa’s “Exhausted,” Finesse2Tymes’ “CEO,” and T.I.’s “Active.”

In addition to Khaza, Gates also delivered one of the best sit-downs via his appearance on Yung Miami’s REVOLT show, “Caresha Please.” For well over an hour, the Baton Rouge emcee provided the Floridian star a detailed account of his sexual exploits and preferences, including a 90-day restriction for women who aren’t in line with his Muslim-based standards.

“Some women haven’t been trained properly on how to clean themselves,” he said. “They don’t know what a vaginal wall cleaning is. They don’t know they’re not supposed to use tampons. They don’t know the dead uterus lining gets stuck around their walls and causes odor.”

Press play on “Trying 2 Forgive” below.