Photo: Cover art for T.I.’s “Active” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, T.I. announced that he would be releasing his 12th and final album Kill The King. Some years prior to that announcement, he revealed to “The Breakfast Club” that he was ready to “get the h**l outta here.”

“The last album is Kill the King. Simply because ever since my first album, I’ve put the title of ‘King of the South’ on me and to make yourself the king is to make you a target,” he explained. “And in chess, the object is to kill the king. So Kill the King is the title of my last album. Will they kill him or will he ride into the sunset happily ever after?”

Since then, the Atlanta veteran has been rather intermittent from a musical standpoint, providing fans with the singles “What It’s Come To” and “F**k Em” with Lil Jon. He also contributed to songs like Soulja Boy’s “Copy & Paste,” Ralo’s “Fall Apart,” Snoop Dogg’s “Gotta Keep Pushing,” and Conway the Machine’s “Wild Chapters.”

Today (March 10), he returns with a new track of his own titled “Active,” a collaboration with Kevin Gates. Over some hard-hitting production, the two artists trade verses about their faith, their past lives in the streets, and much more.

“Took loss and never shed one tear, that gets evil when the future unclear, confidence, always had a ton of it here, sucker n**gas, we ain’t fond of it here, mommas, please, don’t bring your sons up here, jail because he thinks it’s fun up here, he gon’ have to raise his gun up here, you don’t raise ’em right, they gon’ lay ’em right down, make ’em pipe down, yeah, yeah, treat ’em like a clown in a night gown…”

Check out “Active” for yourself below. Hopefully, this means that Kill The King isn’t too far into the distance.

