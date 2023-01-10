Yesterday (Jan. 9), B-Lovee marked his first official 2023 entry with “Active (Night N Day),” a hard-hitting offering that borrows from Kid Cudi’s classic cut “Day ‘N’ Nite.” Produced by Lowkeymali, the track contains the same no-frills, street-oriented subject matter that pushed the Bronx emcee to the forefront of drill music:

“All that dissin’ and s**t, let ’em have it, ’cause they never pop out when it’s action, Yus got shot in his s**t, tried to run and he tripped, but get on these beats and start acting, roll a blunt full of opps and I pass it, bankroll blue hunnids I’m havin’, I’m too sturdy with it, I ain’t crashin, brodie he walkin’ up and start clappin’, if they talk on our block, I bend it, I feel like Durk, I’m off lean, I don’t sip beer, if there’s space in the V, I was in there, and we rushin the spot if they in there…”

“Active” boasts a matching video directed by Spike Tarantino. The clip brings viewers to B-Lovee‘s neighborhood stomping grounds, where he hangs with his crew on the block, breaks out dance moves in a hallway, and more. At the end, fans are treated to a teaser of another dope cut that samples Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.”

Last year, B-Lovee liberated the well-received EP Misunderstood, an eight-song body of work that featured a single assist from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project also spawned the runaway hits “Don’t Change,” “IYKYK,” and “My Everything.” 2022 also saw the rising star on loose drops and collaborations like “Slide” with Maliibu Miitch, “Demon” with Coi Leray, “Brotherly Love (Pt. 2)” with Kay Flock, “Paranoid” with Kranium, and “One Time” with Ice Spice, Skillibeng, and J.I the Prince of N.Y. Press play on B-Lovee’s “Active (Night N Day)” video below.