Keke Palmer is claiming breast milk discrimination at a Texas airport as she briefly spoke out online about the incident.
On Monday (June 12), the multitalented businesswoman tweeted to her fans about a situation she said occurred while at an airport in Houston. Although the 29-year-old actress didn’t specify which of the city’s airfield buildings was involved, Palmer admitted the event altered her mood.
“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” she tweeted. “I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz [of] my baby’s food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime? I’m a mother, for crying out loud.”
Moms in Palmer’s comment section extended their support to the talented singer as they shared their airport experiences. One follower wrote, “I’ve had this issue in so many airports. TSA really needs to get it together.”
Another fan shared that they previously worked for an airline as she answered Palmer’s question on whether threats to throw away breast milk was illegal. “I used to work for a major airline, and I’m a mom of three,” the person tweeted. “It’s very illegal for them to handle or throw out breast milk (including ice packs to keep it preserved). Baby food and formula may exceed standard ounce restrictions. TSA and the airlines know better.”
Earlier this year, Palmer welcomed her first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with her partner Darius Jackson. A month after giving birth, the Illinois native spoke about her experience thus far as a first-time mom.
“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers, but this is my greatest gig of all,” Palmer wrote. “I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”
