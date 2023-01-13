Last fall, Sam Smith announced the forthcoming release of their fourth studio LP, Gloria, which will feature contributions from the likes of Kim Petras, Ed Sheeran, and more. In a social media post, they explained the album title, which represents their inner voice:

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music, and by giving this record to you, I am giving you part of my heart and soul. Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), fans were treated to a single from said project titled “Gimme,” a collaboration alongside Koffee and Jessie Reyez. Produced by Smith, Jimmy Napes, StarGate, and Anju Blaxx, the Caribbean-inspired cut is centered around hedonism and sexual freedom:

“Want, everything I want is everything you got, so n** before you come over, relax, walk before you run, your eyes on my dun, dun-dun-dun, I need you to come closer, voyeurs are watching us, giving me such a rush, when I’m crazy and drunk on love, give me what I want, give me what I want, yeah, gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme…”

Today (Jan. 13), Smith liberated a new visual for “Gimme.” Viewers can see the British star and their collaborators getting loose on the dance floor as others catch vibes around them. Check it all out below, along with the full tracklisting for Gloria — out Jan. 27 — and upcoming dates for Smith’s supporting tour of the same name.

Gloria tracklist: