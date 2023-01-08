Damar Hamlin wants his supporters to keep the prayers coming as he continues along the road of recovery after suffering from cardiac arrest last week. In his first public message to fans, the Buffalo Bills safety expressed gratitude for the flood of love he has received.

“When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3 [times] as much,” began Hamlin’s caption that accompanied a carousel of photos of him posted on Saturday (Jan. 7). The 24-year-old pro football player continued, “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We [brought] the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this [is]only [going to] make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!”

As previously reported, Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (Jan. 2). The frightening scene played out in front of millions of viewers, who watched as team medical personnel administered CPR and carted him to an ambulance. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center later determined he suffered from cardiac arrest. Family members of the rising gridiron titan said he was resuscitated twice. At this time, doctors have yet to declare the cause of the medical emergency.

Though only a handful of days have passed since the ordeal transpired, Hamlin has already shown miraculous strides in his recovery. He was conscious, breathing on his own and had his first FaceTime call with his teammates by Friday (Jan. 6). As a show of support for his continued healing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced coaches and players from the league’s 32 clubs would wear customized t-shirts that read “Love For Damar 3” ahead of kickoff for games scheduled this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)