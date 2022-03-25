If there is one thing that we can all agree on, it is that Reggae will never go out of style. Its sound and the vibes it brings to any breathing human, at any given time, is a beautiful thing to experience. There have been a number of Jamaican artists to pave the way through the years, but Koffee is certainly making her mark early in her career. She only had about 12 of her records widely available to the mainstream until this very moment, but the 22-year-old sensation is already proving that she can put a tasteful spin on reggae music and dancehall for a pop audience. Today (March 25), Koffee shows how Gifted she is on her debut album.

I’ve got to shine, you’ve got to shine ☀️ pic.twitter.com/R6uH49XxzQ — Koffee (@originalkoffee) March 20, 2022

At first, it looked like the rise of Koffee was going to happen at the pace of Usain Bolt, thanks in part to the world’s greatest sprinter. In 2017, still a college student, she posted a video online of her singing a song she had written as a tribute to Bolt. “From the dark comes the light/Lightning Bolt never less than strike,” she sang, prompting him to share the clip to his legions of fans and earning her a place singing it on stage at a ceremony for the unveiling of a Bolt statue at Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston.

A major label record deal followed and by 2020, she was the unlikely winner of the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards – unlikely not just because she was both the youngest person and the first woman ever to be given the prize, but because she had outshone veterans with a five track EP that was only 15 minutes long!

The young superstar is on her way to reach new heights sooner than later and now would be the ideal time to tap in with her music if you haven’t already. Stream Gifted now!