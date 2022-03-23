This Friday (Mar. 25), the beloved Koffee will officially unleash her brand new project, Gifted. The Jamaican star wanted to give fans one more offering before the project releases in full. The freshly dropped “Shine” single is a breezy new offering led by soothing guitar strums while Koffee delivers her signature uplifting flow:

Sun’s out, issa siren gun violence tiring, rise up, issa crime scene/ Dem ah try clean like hygiene I wanna go chase my dream but Babylon vampiring/ Have dem eyes pon my brother life, ah that’s why dem stay conspiring

Unless at my concert, nuh want see no hands up, yeah, no red shirt, nuh want see no handcuff/ Let’s just stay alive, yeah, youths haffi find a way fi put the 9 away, ayy/ Peace and love finally I’ve got to shine, you’ve got to shine like

The new offering follows other dope cuts like “Pull Up,” “West Indies,” “Pressure” and “Lockdown,” which were all released a few months ago. “Pressure” boasts a remix featuring the Jamaica’s staple artist Buju Banton. Prior to that, Koffee liberated the EP Rapture in March of 2019 which saw five tracks and a single feature from Jane Macgizmo. That project went on to be a pivotal moment in her career as it brought her a Grammy win for Best Reggae Album that year.

Some older well-loved collabs include her well-loved “W” single with Gunna, her star performance on J Hus’ Big Conspiracy album, the intro of Protoje’s In Search of Lost Time album, and also her feature on John Legend’s Bigger Love project.

Be sure to press play on Koffee’s brand new single for “Shine” down below and be sure to keep a look out for her Gifted album dropping this Friday, March 25th.