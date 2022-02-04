Beloved Jamaican star Koffee has revealed her first offering of 2022. Just last night (Feb. 4), she shared her brand new single “Pull Up” with an exhilarating visual to match. The video sees Koffee drifting through the streets in various whips, a nod to the song’s title and car-referencing lyrics. On the track, Koffee brings the good vibrations over some production courtesy of frequent collaborator JAE5:

Pull up inna the Audi, yeah, I nah watch nobody, yeah/ Pull up inna the Cartier, I nah watch nobody but you/ Pull up inna the Lada but me have the Benz and the Prada and a couple brand new other/ Whole a dem full, it don’t matter, zero to a hundred in two, yeah, so me flex pon you

All inna my section view eyes set pon you/ Then me get a text come through, so me show you wa me Lex’ can do, pull up inna the party, yеah/ I nah watch nobody, yeah, pull up inna the ‘Rari, yeah

The new offering follows other dope cuts like “West Indies,” “Pressure” and “Lockdown,” which were released a few months ago. “Pressure” boasts a remix featuring the Jamaica’s staple artist Buju Banton. Prior to that, Koffee liberated the EP Rapture in March of 2019 which saw five tracks and a single feature from Jane Macgizmo. That project went on to be a pivotal moment in her career as it brought her a Grammy win for Best Reggae Album that year.

Some older well-loved collabs include her “W” single with Gunna, her star performance on J Hus’ Big Conspiracy album, the intro of Protoje’s In Search of Lost Time album, and also her feature on John Legend’s Bigger Love project.

Be sure to press play on Koffee’s brand new music video for “Pull Up” down below.