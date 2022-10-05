Back in September, NAV dropped off his fourth studio LP Demons Protected By Angels, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and more. One of the bigger standouts from the album is the Wheezy and Dez Wright-produced “One Time,” a Don Toliver and Future-backed offering that’s centered around the artists’ wild nights with women:

“Think I’m in the ceilin’ when you f**kin’ with a star, girl, just drop a pin, I’m pullin’ up to where you are, everything I get, it come with options ’cause I’m famous, had a special moment, still can’t tell you what her name is, plug to your socket, let me be the one in charge, I could be your mirror, I can show you who you are, can’t be seen in public with you, I’m takin’ a risk, every time you use your phone, I think you bein’ slick, focus on the moment, don’t know how long we’ll live…”

Earlier this week, NAV brought “One Time” to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he and Toliver blessed the audience with a dope performance backed by a band. Unfortunately, Future didn’t make an appearance for the lively set.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, NAV opened up about what he’s learned from fellow Toronto stars and XO peers The Weeknd and Belly:

“I watched The Weeknd create one of his biggest albums — the Starboy album. That’s when I first came around in the team. So we’re in the studio every day for like three months while he’s finishing it up. And that helped a lot … watching him compose songs and [seeing] how a really good song on both levels is made. And that helped him with Belly.”

Check out NAV and Don Toliver’s “One Time” performance below.