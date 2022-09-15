Last week, NAV unveiled his fourth studio LP Demons Protected By Angels, complete with 19 songs and additional appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and more. Yesterday (Sept. 14), the Canadian talent dropped off a new visual from said project for “Never Sleep,” a Travis Scott and Lil Baby-assisted cut that follows previous drops like “Wrong Decisions,” “Lost Me,” and “One Time.” Produced by Tay Keith, Grayson Beats, and Mike Dean, “Never Sleep” sees the collaborators rapping about getting money and living the fast life:

“Geeked, never sleep, stretch a hundred to millions in weeks, got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me, where it’s sunny, we gotta retreat, straight from London, she out in the East, let her shop and she keep the receipts, don’t you tell him you got it from me, after this, I’ma need therapy, I been buildin’ up my legacy, hundreds on hundreds, on fold, I been up so far, somewhere stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go…”

The accompanying clip for “Never Sleep” comes courtesy of Evan Larsen and places NAV, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby in a virtual casino. Viewers can see the artists projected on massive screens, on top of a craps table, and more.

Demons Protected By Angels follows the well-received 2020 mixtape Emergency Tsunami, a 14-song effort with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Days after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Emergency Tsunami surfaced with two additional cuts. In the same year, NAV liberated his third album Good Intentions, which landed him at the top of the Billboard 200. That project spawned a deluxe upgrade that also functioned as the sequel to the 2019 EP Brown Boy. Press play on NAV’s video for “Never Sleep” below.