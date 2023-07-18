Before Drakeo The Ruler’s life was cut short, photographer Annie Devine captured the fan dedication and love that made him a true California hero. Through her lens, she saw the extent people would go to support the late rapper.

“When [Drakeo] did the meet-and-greet on the first day and then the show on the second day, that was the first time he invited me to be around him and his fans,” Devine tells REVOLT. “One of the first people he introduced me to was a fan he pointed out and said, ‘That fan was at every single one of my court dates sitting in the crowd.'”

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the accomplished photographer explains the extreme lengths she went to, to photograph Gunna before the pandemic, the last Drakeo The Ruler show she shot before his death, and how betting on herself led to connecting with Lil Baby.

What was the first Drakeo The Ruler show you photographed?

He had a two-day pop-up event. The first day, it was merch sales and a meet-and-greet. On the second day, if you bought merch on the first day or bought a ticket to the performance, you could pull up to this secret location yet to be announced to the general public. It was an intimate show with only a couple of hundred people there. But they were all hardcore Drakeo fans. Everybody knew every single word. All the lights were out, and everybody was recording. Seeing him look like a larger-than-life figure for the first time was wild. That was around July 2021. He had been released from prison about six months earlier.

Which performance of his was your favorite to photograph?

His tour kickoff at The Novo was incredible. It was packed. It was especially special to me because he included one of my photos on his tour hoodies and shirts, and paid me to license it. Only a few people understand doing good business like that. But he did. He understood good business and respected that. If there [was] profit to be made off of my photos, he would cut me in somehow.