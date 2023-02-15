Photo: Screenshot from Shy Glizzy’s “Fools Fall N Love” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 10), Shy Glizzy marked his long-awaited return with Flowers, a 20-song effort with assists from EST Gee, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the last of whom contributed to the standout “Fools Fall N Love.” Produced by Buddah Bless, “Fools Fall N Love” presents the kind of hood love story that many of the D.C. rapper’s fans can relate to.

“Soon’s that bag touchdown, I’ma buy you a bust down, baby, bust down, heard she outta school, she into thugs now, yeah, I heard that fools fall in love now, baby please don’t never break my heart, yin and yang, I pray we never grow apart, yeah, I f**ked her around 2 o’clock, ’cause I heard that some fools fell in love at dark…”

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Shy celebrated the occasion by dropping off a matching visual for the aforementioned single. In the short clip, the “Awesome” talent gives his take on relationships in a high-scale residence with beautiful women. YoungBoy makes a quick appearance for his verse as well.

As previously reported on REVOLT, Shy shared the importance of his new album with his Instagram followers, stating that the project was the culmination of “blood, sweat, and tears.”

“I’m grateful that I finally get to share this with the world,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s even longer to go. Every experience good or bad helped me grow (mentally and musically). This probably was the most difficult project for me thus far because of all the challenges I had to face. But if it’s anything I learned in the process is that tomorrow’s not promised.”

Press play on Shy Glizzy and YoungBoy’s “Fools Fall N Love” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Flowers here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
NBA YoungBoy
New Music
Rap
Shy Glizzy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More