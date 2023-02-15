Last Friday (Feb. 10), Shy Glizzy marked his long-awaited return with Flowers, a 20-song effort with assists from EST Gee, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the last of whom contributed to the standout “Fools Fall N Love.” Produced by Buddah Bless, “Fools Fall N Love” presents the kind of hood love story that many of the D.C. rapper’s fans can relate to.

“Soon’s that bag touchdown, I’ma buy you a bust down, baby, bust down, heard she outta school, she into thugs now, yeah, I heard that fools fall in love now, baby please don’t never break my heart, yin and yang, I pray we never grow apart, yeah, I f**ked her around 2 o’clock, ’cause I heard that some fools fell in love at dark…”

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Shy celebrated the occasion by dropping off a matching visual for the aforementioned single. In the short clip, the “Awesome” talent gives his take on relationships in a high-scale residence with beautiful women. YoungBoy makes a quick appearance for his verse as well.

As previously reported on REVOLT, Shy shared the importance of his new album with his Instagram followers, stating that the project was the culmination of “blood, sweat, and tears.”

“I’m grateful that I finally get to share this with the world,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s even longer to go. Every experience good or bad helped me grow (mentally and musically). This probably was the most difficult project for me thus far because of all the challenges I had to face. But if it’s anything I learned in the process is that tomorrow’s not promised.”

Press play on Shy Glizzy and YoungBoy’s “Fools Fall N Love” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Flowers here.