Photo: Cover art for Shy Glizzy’s “Flowers” albu
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

It’s been three years since Shy Glizzy delivered his full-length effort, Young Jefe 3, an 18-song offering with appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, NoCap, Jeremih, and more. Since then, he provided his fans with a proper introduction to his Glizzy Gang collective by way of the well-received compilation Don’t Feed The Sharks.

Today (Feb. 10), the D.C. frontrunner returns with Flowers, which — as he explained in an Instagram post — was created from “blood, sweat, and tears.”

“I’m grateful that I finally get to share this with the world,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s even longer to go. Every experience good or bad helped me grow (mentally and musically). This probably was the most difficult project for me thus far because of all the challenges I had to face. But if it’s anything I learned in the process is that tomorrow’s not promised.”

Flowers consists of 20 songs and additional contributions from 21 Savage, EST Gee, Chris Brown, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It’s opener, “No Days Off,” is a reflection of Shy’s difficult upbringing:

“See, this s**t started when I was 12 years old, I hear my uncle stashin’, went to sell his coat, couple hundred in my team, b**ch I couldn’t fix a boat, real street dreams, all the hustlers gave me hope…”

Back in 2011, Shy dropped his debut mixtape, No Brainer, which was soon followed by the critically acclaimed Streets Hottest Youngin. Subsequent years would see the “Awesome” rapper continue to raise his profile with several hard-hitting projects, including his Law and Young Jefe series. Eventually, he would partner up with 300 Entertainment and begin that venture with the top 40 release The World Is Yours in 2017. Take a listen to Shy Glizzy‘s Flowers below.

