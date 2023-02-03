Photo: Cover art for Shy Glizzy’s “Fools Fall In Love” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Throughout the last few months, Shy Glizzy has treated fans with a handful of well-received singles, including “Borderline” with EST Gee, “MMY Freestyle,” “Underrated,” “Slime-U-Out” with 21 Savage and Hitmaka, and most recently, “Steppin’ On Sh!t.” Today (Feb. 3), the Washington, D.C. emcee added onto his growing list of releases with “Fools Fall N Love.” Equipped with an assist from NBA YoungBoy, the new track sees the duo trading bars over a Buddah Bless beat:

“Soon’s that bag touchdown (Touchdown), I’ma buy you a bust down, baby, bust down (Bust, bust)/ Heard she outta school, she into thugs now (Thug now), yeah, I heard that fools fall in love now/ Baby please don’t never break my heart (Don’t break my heart), Yin and Yang I pray we never grow apart (Yeah, they ain’t)”

Last September, the “Feel the Vibe” rapper and his Glizzy Gang collective unveiled their Don’t Feed the Sharks project, an 18-track body of work that gave their commercial fan base a more formal introduction to the rest of the group. His last solo LP, Young Jefe 3, boasted appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, 3 Glizzy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, No Savage, Taliban Glizzy, and NoCap across 18 tracks.

In regard to what YoungBoy has been up to, he announced back in October that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That body of work debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

Be sure to press play on Shy Glizzy’s brand new “Fools Fall N Love” single featuring NBA YoungBoy down below.

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Ella Mai shares new 'Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Symba drops off new visual for "Never Change" with Roddy Ricch

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

NLE Choppa to launch "Skate for Tyre" to benefit family of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

RAYE unleashes 'My 21st Century Blues' debut album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre honored by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

PinkPantheress recruits Ice Spice for "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Russ drops off new "Can't Get This Right" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

JID and Lute team up for new "Ma Boy" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Skillibeng and Nardo Wick team up for "16CHOPPA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

GloRilla addresses the "Internet Trolls" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

NLE Choppa blesses the masses with his latest single "Champions"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023
