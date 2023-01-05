Throughout 2022, Shy Glizzy has treated fans with a handful of well-received singles, including “Borderline” with EST Gee, “MMY Freestyle,” “Underrated,” and most recently, “Slime-U-Out,” a collaboration with 21 Savage and Hitmaka.

Yesterday (Jan. 4), the Washington D.C. emcee added onto his growing list of releases with “Steppin’ On Sh!t,” a luxurious music video directed by Fastlife Bolo and Alexandra Huynh. In the new clip, Shy spends a day shopping at a string of high-end stores as he glides over the spacey instrumental:

“Stepping on s**t, stepping on s**t, we be stepping on s**t/ These n***as know what it is, we stay stepping on s**t, I took a h** to the Ritz/ I make her check in that b**ch, I scratch that h** off the list, I put an X on that b**ch/ I spend a check on this fit, n***as ain’t dressing like this, I put on my cape and go save the day”

Last September, the “Feel the Vibe” rapper and his Glizzy Gang collective unveiled their Don’t Feed the Sharks project, an 18-track body of work that gave their commercial fan base a more formal introduction to the rest of the group. His last solo LP, Young Jefe 3, boasted appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, 3 Glizzy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, No Savage, Taliban Glizzy, and NoCap across 18 tracks.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Shy spoke about how he always new he was destined for success. “We’re going to elevate from here. I see myself at least $100 million or better. This ain’t nothing where I’m at right now. I always envisioned a big life for myself,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Shy Glizzy’s brand new “Steppin’ On Sh!t” music video down below.