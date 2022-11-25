Photo: “Underrated” video screensho
By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022

So far this year, Shy Glizzy has dropped a handful of singles for fans to enjoy, including “Borderline” featuring EST Gee, “MMY Freestyle,” and most recently, “Steppin’ On S**t.” Currently, the D.C. rapper is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming project and just dropped off another preview today (Nov. 25). Titled “Underrated,” the newly released track sees Shy rapping about his elevation:

“She said you underrated, that’s okay I’m a money maker, I’m gonna s**tin’ on these n**as, oops I think I’m constipated/ I’m a rich n***a, come get you a sponsor baby, swervin’ in a Lamborghini, I don’t play in no Honda’s baby/ These n***a’s scared of me, they think I’m a monster baby, they think they better than me, that’s okay, I won already/ She said you underrated, that’s okay I’m a money maker…”

The accompanying music video is directed by Zaki Oukazi and features scenes of Shy exploring Dubai, where he spends the day cruising the desert in his luxury red whip before heading off to the local markets at night.

Last September, the “Feel the Vibe” rapper and his Glizzy Gang collective unveiled Don’t Feed the Sharks project, an 18-track body of work that gave Shy’s commercial fanbase a more formal introduction to the rest of the group. His last solo LP, Young Jefe 3, boasted appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, 3 Glizzy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, No Savage, Taliban Glizzy, and NoCap across 18 tracks.

Be sure to press play on Shy Glizzy’s new “Underrated” music video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops new "Frozen Below Zero" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022

DDG releases new “Vegan” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Shy Glizzy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops new "Frozen Below Zero" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022

DDG releases new “Vegan” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022
View More

Trending
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Tommy Davidson on his comedy career and being adopted | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Tommy Davidson appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
View More