So far this year, Shy Glizzy has dropped a handful of singles for fans to enjoy, including “Borderline” featuring EST Gee, “MMY Freestyle,” and most recently, “Steppin’ On S**t.” Currently, the D.C. rapper is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming project and just dropped off another preview today (Nov. 25). Titled “Underrated,” the newly released track sees Shy rapping about his elevation:

“She said you underrated, that’s okay I’m a money maker, I’m gonna s**tin’ on these n**as, oops I think I’m constipated/ I’m a rich n***a, come get you a sponsor baby, swervin’ in a Lamborghini, I don’t play in no Honda’s baby/ These n***a’s scared of me, they think I’m a monster baby, they think they better than me, that’s okay, I won already/ She said you underrated, that’s okay I’m a money maker…”

The accompanying music video is directed by Zaki Oukazi and features scenes of Shy exploring Dubai, where he spends the day cruising the desert in his luxury red whip before heading off to the local markets at night.

Last September, the “Feel the Vibe” rapper and his Glizzy Gang collective unveiled Don’t Feed the Sharks project, an 18-track body of work that gave Shy’s commercial fanbase a more formal introduction to the rest of the group. His last solo LP, Young Jefe 3, boasted appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, 3 Glizzy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, No Savage, Taliban Glizzy, and NoCap across 18 tracks.

Be sure to press play on Shy Glizzy’s new “Underrated” music video below.