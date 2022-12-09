Shy Glizzy has been spending much of 2022 building steady momentum with the singles “Borderline” with EST Gee, “MMY Freestyle,” “Steppin On Sh!t,” and “Underrated.” Today (Dec. 9), he adds to that with “Slime-U-Out,” a collaboration alongside 21 Savage and producer Hitmaka. As expected, the combination creates an infectious banger that sees the D.C. talent focused on continuing his luxurious lifestyle by any means:

“Thirty shots I’m bustin’ at the top, ain’t no way I’m missin’, all my n**gas droppin’, gettin’ money, let that glizzy out, move my dawg to LA, on the run, he let that 50 out, you ain’t gettin’ money, f**k them b**ches, what you livin’ for? Money makin’ Jefe, but I slime you out, like Alpo…”

It’s been two years since the D.C. frontrunner liberated his most recent solo effort, Young Jefe 3. That project contained 18 hard-hitting cuts and additional features from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, No Savage, NoCap, and more. In 2021, Shy brought along his Glizzy Gang collective for the 18-song compilation Don’t Feed The Sharks. One particular standout, the Goo Glizzy-led “My Life,” is notable for its assist from Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Shy opened up about his upbringing in the nation’s capital:

“I had a good household. My mom always made sure me and my brother were straight, no matter what. I was going to my grandma’s house where my uncles were in the streets, it was a lifestyle that I was looking up to at the time.”

Press play on “Slime-U-Out.” In related news, Shy unveiled an unreleased visual for his 2014 hit “White Girl” in celebration of its newly minted platinum certification. Fans can enjoy that below as well.