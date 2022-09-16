A woman is speaking out after a video showing the aftermath of her mentally ill son destroying her home went viral. The video was widely circulated today (Sept. 16), and the woman said unfortunately, someone she trusted shared the footage on social media.

The video begins with the mother walking through her home, surveying the damage. Windows are broken, mirrors are shattered, the refrigerator has been pulled out of place. As she continues, viewers see granite countertops with huge chunks missing. Even a toilet bowl has a large section that has been broken. The devastated mother is heard breathing heavily and crying. It appears this was the video she sent to a trusted source, who later posted it online.

THE MOTHER OF THE SON THAT DESTROYED THE HOUSE SPEAKS OUT pic.twitter.com/gEjzSSHBXD — 🏝 CARIBBEAN CULTURE ⓦ🏝〽️ (@westindimade) September 15, 2022

In a second video, the woman addresses the first clip. “So, I guess everybody’s saying they want to know who it is. OK, so now you know, it’s me. It’s my son. It’s my house. No, he’s not 12. It wasn’t over a cell phone. He’s 15, he’s 6 [feet] tall and he’s 270 pounds. So no, I couldn’t spank him.” She continued, “I don’t know what anybody wants from me. My son is mentally ill. I’ve dealt with this for 15 years.”

She added that someone close to her shared the private video of her hardship. “It just sucks that I trusted someone and they sent the video out. And now everyone is looking at my hurt,” the mother shared. Social media users questioned why a friend would post the video.

“That woman whose son trashed their house said she sent that video to someone in private and that person shared it on social media. The betrayal. Now she has to deal with the backlash. Can’t trust anyone these days,” a tweet read.

Another person wrote, “This is really [a] sad situation. I can’t believe the person she trusted with the video had sent it out knowing the son is mentally ill. God bless the mother ’cause it’s really [not] easy.” Since the video leaked, she’s reportedly raised around $29,000 on GoFundMe to cover the damages.

That woman whose son trashed their house said she sent that video to someone in private and that person shared it on social media. The betrayal. Now she has to deal with the backlash. Can’t trust anyone these days. — Kris Madarame 🔜 AWA (@kitsuhh) September 16, 2022

You know that video of the woman's home that her son destroyed? It WASN'T because she took away his phone, he is mentally ill. He's NOT 12 but 15 and 250lbs. Her "FRIEND" released that footage. The lady said "now you're all seeing my hurt". WHAT KINDA FRIEND IS THAT?! — Mamachell (@mamachell) September 15, 2022