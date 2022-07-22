By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.22.2022

Concertgoers shared photos of their VIP experience at Chris Brown’s One of Them Ones tour with Lil Baby, and it looks like fans got their money’s worth. On Tuesday (July 20), two women went viral on Twitter for sharing pictures from a meet-and-greet with the singer.

@CallMeMONET and @doublem_c shared their pics snuggled up with the “Ain’t No Way” singer. Social media users noted that Brown looked like he was in a loving relationship with both women. The woman who sparked the conversation — known as moe on social media — wrote, “BITCH WE LOOK GOOD AS SHIT!!! I’M SO HAPPY,” with two crying emojis. She continued in a follow-up tweet, “I just would like to add that my m&g was not rushed!! So shoutout to the 10 people per city thing cause I had a blast.”

Fans began sharing their moments at previous meet-and-greet experiences with Chris Brown. One user wrote, “Chris brown taking prison couple pics, baby shower pics, prom pics with these fans and I love it,” with two crying laughing emojis. She continued, “That’s a real meet & greet. I heard his meet & greets been fun since he was 16.”

Another person wrote, “Chris Brown managed to make every girl he took a picture with look like the love of his life lmfao I’m scared of him.” Social media users noted the cost of the VIP package is $1,000. But attendees confirmed the experience was worth every penny, especially the woman who is straddling him as they both smile from ear-to-ear. Check out what Black Twitter had to say:

Brown is wrapping his tour with Baby on August 27th in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. CB is touring to support his tenth studio album, Breezy. The project features Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Ella Mai, WizKid, and more. Chris Brown achieved another career milestone with this project: Five singles appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the eighth artist with the most entries.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL

For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" and more 2022 Emmy nominations history

In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we start with Zendaya making TV history with ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
News

Simone Biles becomes youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom

At age 25, Simone Biles is now the youngest person to receive the nation’s highest ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  07.07.2022
View More