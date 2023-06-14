The Made In America Festival has announced its 2023 headliners as the highly anticipated event approaches.

Today (June 14), the event’s Twitter platform revealed that Lizzo and SZA will serve as the featured acts. The two-day fest will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 2 and 3.

Other acts taking the stage include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. Per the festival’s poster, a special joint set with Mase and Cam’ron is scheduled.

While the upcoming festival will be the first time Lizzo and SZA headline the same event, the two Grammy Award-winning singers have already established a bond.

On Feb. 9, Lizzo released the remixed version of her hit single “Special” with the 33-year-old Missouri native. When speaking with Audacy, the Texas songstress revealed how she and SZA ended up on the record together. During the interview, Lizzo shared that she and the “Kill Bill” performer were working on their respective records in the studio simultaneously. After SZA heard the track, she fell in love with it and wanted to be a part of it, the outlet mentioned.

However, timing prevented the collab from happening at that particular moment. But once both singers released their albums, “The timing was just right,” Lizzo noted. “She did her verse and turned it in. So it’s never too late, y’all, it’s never to late to get your feature. It happened perfectly.”

In 2012, JAY-Z founded Made In America, which has taken place in Philly for over a decade. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020. Last year, the event featured Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator as headliners. Tickets are available for purchase here.