The Made In America Festival has announced its 2023 headliners as the highly anticipated event approaches.
Today (June 14), the event’s Twitter platform revealed that Lizzo and SZA will serve as the featured acts. The two-day fest will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 2 and 3.
Other acts taking the stage include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. Per the festival’s poster, a special joint set with Mase and Cam’ron is scheduled.
LET'S GO #MIAFest 2023!!! See @sza, @lizzo, @Miguel, @temsbaby and more takeover Philly this Labor Day weekend! TIX ARE ON SALE NOW AT https://t.co/DJeCL6f8Kc! pic.twitter.com/oRpWQpinjn
— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) June 14, 2023
While the upcoming festival will be the first time Lizzo and SZA headline the same event, the two Grammy Award-winning singers have already established a bond.
On Feb. 9, Lizzo released the remixed version of her hit single “Special” with the 33-year-old Missouri native. When speaking with Audacy, the Texas songstress revealed how she and SZA ended up on the record together. During the interview, Lizzo shared that she and the “Kill Bill” performer were working on their respective records in the studio simultaneously. After SZA heard the track, she fell in love with it and wanted to be a part of it, the outlet mentioned.
However, timing prevented the collab from happening at that particular moment. But once both singers released their albums, “The timing was just right,” Lizzo noted. “She did her verse and turned it in. So it’s never too late, y’all, it’s never to late to get your feature. It happened perfectly.”
In 2012, JAY-Z founded Made In America, which has taken place in Philly for over a decade. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020. Last year, the event featured Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator as headliners. Tickets are available for purchase here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"
Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single
Ne-Yo announces "Champagne And Roses Tour"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.
Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).