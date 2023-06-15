After blessing the music industry with decades of unforgettable music, Juvenile was honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, D.C.

According to The Hill, the award presentation took place on Wednesday (June 14). Congressman Troy Carter gave the accolade to Juvenile, whose birth name is Terius Gray. In his resolution, Carter noted the 48-year-old New Orleans native’s career accomplishments and recognized him as “a trailblazer of the Southern style of hip hop.” He shared, “I am proud to acknowledge Terius ‘Juvenile’ Gray for his musical and cultural contributions, recognizing his pivotal role in popularizing the New Orleans Bounce style of music around the world, extending sincerest wishes that he continues to flourish in all of his endeavors, both in Louisiana and across the country.”

“This will live in the Library of Congress forever. This talks about your contribution to hip hop, your contribution to the culture of Louisiana, and, more specifically, New Orleans. May you always encourage us to ‘Back That A** Up,'” Carter said. The politician later posted about the moment on Twitter, where he thanked the 3rd Ward legend for everything he’s given to his home state.

I was honored to present a Congressional Record to @juviethegreat for his vast contributions to music and culture. I’m proud to have this 3rd Ward LEGEND here in our nation’s capitol. Thank you for all you’ve given to #LA02! pic.twitter.com/QpSABhv3Wl — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) June 15, 2023

Juvenile began rapping in the early ’90s and went on to become one of the most famous and celebrated Cash Money Records artists ever. During that time and the early 2000s, Juvenile was also a part of the label’s Hot Boys group with labelmate Lil Wayne. He became known in the industry for his hit singles “Back That A** Up,” “Slow Motion” featuring the late Soulja Slim, and “Ha,” which all achieved success on the Billboard charts.

The resolution presented to the veteran entertainer marked the second honor this month. Juvenile was also honored at the 2023 Louisiana Legislative Session with a resolution for his musical and cultural contributions.