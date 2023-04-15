Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” video series has been the talk of social media for the past two weeks, and it seems the block is only going to get hotter. This week, NOLA’s own Juvenile announced that he will be bringing his gold grill and Southern bravado to the “Tiny Desk” after thousands of fans petitioned for the rapper to perform on the popular platform.

It all started on April 7 when a fan tweeted, “Can we please get a @juviethegreat ‘Tiny Desk‘ @nprmusic @npr?” To the surprise of many, Juvie responded four days later with, “WTF is a ‘Tiny Desk’ [?] And no.” But once fans filled him in on the viral mini-concert series, he seemed to be all in, but only under one condition. “Ok, ok. All things considered, 10K retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer,” he wrote on Wednesday (April 12).

Needless to say, his tweet surpassed the 10,000 mark, and that same day, he said NPR had “locked it in.” “I appreciate the [love], and I’m gonna put on a one-of-a-kind show for y’all on #TinyDesk,” he tweeted. Today (April 15), he tasked his supporters with helping him sift through the metaphorical crates to compile the hottest set possible. “They say me & my band only got about 15 minutes on ‘Tiny Desk,’ so post a link to what song you 100 percent need us to do & retweet the ones [you] want if someone already posted ‘em.” Suggestions range from the all-time favorite cut “Back That Azz Up” to “Slow Motion,” “Rodeo,” and “Nolia Clap.”

Last week, Trina served up late ’90s/early 2000s rap nostalgia when she performed some of her biggest tracks. And before that, acts like Durand Bernarr and Usher’s 2022 performance, which gifted us the infamous “watch this” meme, had a stronghold on social media.

Check out some of the records fans have suggested Juvenile add to his set list in the post below.

