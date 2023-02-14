Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

In August of 2022, Kenny Beats unveiled his debut studio LP, LOUIE, a 17-track body of work with a powerful backstory. A year prior, the decorated producer learned that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and, with help from close collaborators like Slowthai, Thundercat, Fousheé, and Omar Apollo; decided to create a heartfelt tribute in response.

On Monday (Feb. 13), Kenny Beats brought the sounds of LOUIE to NPR Music for their popular “Tiny Desk Concert” series. During the short yet amazing set, the Connecticut talent performed live renditions of “Still,” “Last Words,” and “Rotten,” with JPEGMAFIA, Remi Wolf, Nami, and a band of musicians providing assistance throughout. Taking a brief pause early in the clip, Kenny further explained the importance of the record for the uninitiated.

“This is an album about family I made with my friends,” he said. “Usually, I feel like music about family is how much you love them, how much you care about them. Everybody knows family is a much more difficult thing to explain in two, three minutes. I made this when my dad first got sick, [it] kind of encapsulates our relationship together, and I hope you think about whoever that person is for you.”

He continued, “Sometimes you love them, sometimes you hate them, you can’t get rid of them, but I wanted these lyrics and this music to make you think about that. So try to go to that place.”

Over the past decade, Kenny Beats contributed to some of hip hop and R&B’s most notable projects, including Ab-Soul’s These Days…, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Until Death Call My Name, Vince Staples’ FM!, FKA twigs’ Magdalene, and Freddie Gibbs’ $oul $old $eparately. He also created classic joint efforts like Anger Management and UNLOCKED with Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry, respectively. Enjoy Kenny Beats’ “Tiny Desk” performance — and, if you missed it, LOUIE — below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Blxst joins Eric Bellinger for new "Sum 2 See" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie connects with Vory for "No 808's"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for an eighth time

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kenny Beats
New Music
Performances
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Blxst joins Eric Bellinger for new "Sum 2 See" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie connects with Vory for "No 808's"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for an eighth time

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
View More