By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Friday (Feb. 10), the family of Tyre Nichols filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations requesting action “regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing” of him. “Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged,” attorneys for the family said.

Nichols, 29, was brutally beaten by Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7 and died three days after succumbing to his injuries. Following the incident, authorities released four different pieces of video showing the father of one being punched, kicked in the head, hit with a baton and pepper-sprayed after a traffic stop.

The five officers directly involved with beating Nichols – Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrious Haley and Tadarrius Bean — have been fired and indicted on one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. Memphis PD later identified Preston Hemphill as one of the responding officers at the initial stop, and his lawyer acknowledged that some of the footage released to the public was from Hemphill’s body camera, and he was fired on Jan. 30.

The department has since said a seventh officer was relieved of duty and more are under investigation. The additional officers have not been identified. Tyre Nichols’ death has amplified calls for police reform across the United States and his family attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington D.C. earlier this week where the commander-in-chief urged for better training in police departments and more resources to reduce crime.

“What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better,” President Biden said.

