Photo: Scott Olson/Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.28.2023

Outraged citizens poured into the streets of Memphis and several other cities across the country on Friday (Jan. 27) after police released bodycam and surveillance footage of five cops brutally beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.

The heartbreaking videos showed former Memphis officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith as they kicked, punched, pepper sprayed, tased and battered him with their batons. Nichols, 29, suffered from cardiac arrest and kidney failure. He passed away three days later. The five disgraced patrolmen were terminated and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, Nichols’ mother and stepfather, held a press conference on Friday alongside their attorney Ben Crump. They pleaded for protesters not to cause destruction as they gathered. “I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,” said RowVaughn. “I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets because that is not what my son stood for. If you guys are here for Tyre and me, then you will protest peacefully,” added the grief-stricken mother.

“We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar. We do not want any type of disturbance. We want peaceful protests, that’s what the family wants. We need to do this peacefully,” Rodney added.

According to NBC News, scores of demonstrators were observed with signs that read “The people demand: End police terror” and “Justice for Tyre Nichols. Jail killer cops!” in Nichols’ hometown, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Detroit and other cities.

Government officials braced for the worst, with many calling in the National Guard, deploying police in riot gear, and some, like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, declaring a state of emergency. In the end, only a handful of people were arrested in connection with the protests across the country.

View clips of protesters gathered across the country below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice
Tyre Nichols

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.09.2023
News

Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius

The jury sided with the Miami Gardens star in court today (Jan. 18).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
View More