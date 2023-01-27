Earlier this morning (Jan. 27), CNN anchor Don Lemon met with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis for a live interview where she went into detail about Tyre Nichols and the arrest prior to his death. During the exchange, Davis spoke about watching the camera footage that documented what took place:

“I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. It was unconscionable, and I felt that I needed to do something and do something quickly,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of that nature my entire career.”

She continued to describe the video’s contents: “You’re gonna see acts that defy humanity. You’re gonna see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to, and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement. And I’m sure that — as I said before — that individuals watching will feel what the family felt. And if you don’t, you’re not a human being.”

In another part of the interview, Lemon asked Davis about a moment when Nichols could be heard crying out for his mother, to which she replied in the affirmative:

“I heard him call out for his mother, for his mom. I did. That’s why this incident — not just that, but just the disregard for humanity as I mentioned before — I think that’s what really just pulls at your heartstrings and makes you wonder why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from the situation by all who went to the scene.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, all five of the officers who were involved have both been fired and hit with murder charges following Nichols’ passing. As she revealed in the aforementioned interview, Davis has not spoken to those charged. Check out some clips from CNN below.

“I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. It was unconscionable… I don't think I've witnessed anything of that nature my entire career.” Memphis Police Chief tells @donlemon officers “absolutely” did everything wrong in their arrest of Tyre Nichols pic.twitter.com/7GHZLpZU4M — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) January 27, 2023

"I heard him call out for his mother… that's what really pulls at your heartstrings." Memphis Police Chief gets emotional detailing the moment Tyre Nichols cries for this mother on police video. pic.twitter.com/b0YZxBtjrs — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) January 27, 2023

"It's about the same, if not worse" Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis compares the video of Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest to the video of the beating of Rodney King in 1991 https://t.co/7XaA51pCP0 pic.twitter.com/AJEDsozdJb — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2023

"You can't help but feel their pain" Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis says she has spoken to the family of Tyre Nichols, saying "I think I was just as emotional as they were" https://t.co/k5zF2yRLnJ pic.twitter.com/wGVm4PFp02 — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2023