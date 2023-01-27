Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP/Contributors via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Earlier this morning (Jan. 27), CNN anchor Don Lemon met with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis for a live interview where she went into detail about Tyre Nichols and the arrest prior to his death. During the exchange, Davis spoke about watching the camera footage that documented what took place:

“I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. It was unconscionable, and I felt that I needed to do something and do something quickly,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of that nature my entire career.”

She continued to describe the video’s contents: “You’re gonna see acts that defy humanity. You’re gonna see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to, and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement. And I’m sure that — as I said before — that individuals watching will feel what the family felt. And if you don’t, you’re not a human being.”

In another part of the interview, Lemon asked Davis about a moment when Nichols could be heard crying out for his mother, to which she replied in the affirmative:

“I heard him call out for his mother, for his mom. I did. That’s why this incident — not just that, but just the disregard for humanity as I mentioned before — I think that’s what really just pulls at your heartstrings and makes you wonder why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from the situation by all who went to the scene.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, all five of the officers who were involved have both been fired and hit with murder charges following Nichols’ passing. As she revealed in the aforementioned interview, Davis has not spoken to those charged. Check out some clips from CNN below.

