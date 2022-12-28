Autographs and photos are common ways fans can commemorate the journey of their favorite celebrity, but it’s not often that they come a cross the exact pages where the future star first expressed their love for their craft. Today (Dec. 28), TMZ reported that old lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager have been found in a dumpster outside his uncle’s furniture factory.

The sheets of paper are now being auctioned off on Moments In Time with a starting price of $20,000. According to a representative for the auction company, the “God’s Plan” rapper worked at the factory briefly when he was younger, and the memorabilia was found after the facility closed down. One of the songs seen in the pages is titled “Come Spring,” which fans have recognized eventually turned into “Come Winter” from his debut mixtape, Room For Improvement.

Many of the lyrics in the old papers are reminiscent of a younger Drizzy with bars reading, “We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge, but we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage, with the freedom to go to college.”

The Toronto superstar has kept his fans fed throughout this year in terms of music releases. Back in June, he dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track surprise project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. At the top of November, he teamed up with 21 Savage for Her Loss, a joint body of work that included a single guest feature from Travis Scott.

In related news, a few months ago, Drake announced he will be bringing his talents to the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City for the first time ever for a series of exclusive shows. Shortly afterward, he decided to postpone the concerts due to Takeoff’s sudden passing. Earlier this month, the “Hotline Bling” rapper officially moved the dates once again, this time to 2023 due to “production delays.”