The 2023 concert season is going to be busy and expensive now that Drake has confirmed his plans to tour. This year, he released Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage, so he will have plenty of new music on top of his past chart-topping records to perform.

Drake confirmed his tour plans when he appeared on Stake’s live stream on Friday (Dec. 16). When asked what he was looking forward to in 2023, he said, “Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait.” The Canadian-born rapper added, “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Drizzy has two shows coming up next month at the famed Apollo Theater. He was originally slated to hit the stage on Nov. 11, but postponed the performance following the death of Takeoff. The 6 God was among the slain artist’s peers who attended his public memorial in Atlanta on Nov. 10. He rescheduled the show for Dec. 11 and added a second one for the following day, but ultimately was forced to postpone both until after the new year.

As most people know, Janet Jackson confirmed she is hitting the road with special guest Ludacris in April when the North American leg of her “Together Again Tour” kicks off. SZA recently announced she is taking SOS across the country with Omar Apollo for an arena tour that begins in February. And, of course, there is Beyoncé. The singer essentially confirmed that she is gearing up to take over stadiums across the globe when she auctioned off a concert package in October.

Next year is already starting to feel like another round of survival of the financially fittest. Best of luck to everyone trying to get their hands on tickets for these shows!

View Drake talking about touring below.